Cenk Tosun Leaves Crystal Palace & Returns to Everton Following Season-Ending Injury

Cenk Tosun's spell at Crystal Palace has come to a premature end after it was confirmed that he will miss the rest of the season through injury.

Tosun only joined the Eagles from Everton on loan in January, but the 28-year-old will now return to Merseyside as a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament means he faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Excl: Cenk Tosun out for rest of season + #EURO2020 with ruptured ACL from Crystal Palace training. Surgery next week, rehab at Everton. #EFC responsible for treatment, #CPFC owe £1m loan fee if stay in PL. Original story by @MattWoosie for @TheAthleticUK: https://t.co/lQVUVpH7gL — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) March 5, 2020

It is a double blow for Tosun who not only misses the remainder of the league campaign, but will also be denied the chance to represent Turkey at Euro 2020 in the summer.

What's more, Palace could still owe Everton money for the loan deal even after it's now been terminated, according to ​The Athletic.

If the Eagles achieve ​Premier League survival - Palace currently sit 12th and sit nine points above the relegation zone - then they will be forced to fork out £1m to Everton for Tosun's short stay.





During his time at Selhurst Park, the Turkey international did have an impact, scoring a header on his debut in a 2-2 draw away at champions ​Manchester City .





​Palace had a £20m option to buy clause in his loan contract, a condition which is now dead in the water following Tosun's premature exit.

After failing to sustain form, however, Tosun found it hard to keep his place in the Palace team ahead of Jordan Ayew and Christian Benteke, and it looked unlikely that they would have triggered that clause even if he managed to stay fit.

​Everton were hoping to be able to offload Tosun in the summer transfer window, but this injury now makes that a mighty hard task.





He is expected to be sidelined until September at the earliest, and returns to Everton firmly behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Moise Kean in the striking pecking order.

Tosun has only scored 10 goals in 51 games for Everton since joining from Besiktas in 2018.