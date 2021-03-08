Chelsea 2-0 Everton: Player ratings as Blues cruise past Toffees

A Ben Godfrey own goal and a Jorginho penalty gave Chelsea a 2-0 victory over top four rivals Everton on Monday night, as Thomas Tuchel became the first ever manager to oversee a clean sheet in each of his first five Premier League home games.

In a match between two defensively sound teams, first half chances were at a premium. However, it was the hosts who managed to break the deadlock just after the 30 minute mark when a Marcos Alonso pull back found Kai Havertz in the box, whose effort (which at first glance looked on target) was deflected into the back of the net by Godfrey for the opener - which, to both parties' disappointment, was given as an own goal.

A clever little flick from Kai Havertz, after a lovely bit of build-up play from Chelsea! ? pic.twitter.com/6gZAuY0aFF — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 8, 2021

The German was left disappointed once again ten minutes into the second period, when the referee disallowed his brilliant finish after spotting that he'd handled the ball in the build up.

Havertz was in the thick of it again on 65 minutes when he latched onto a long ball over the top, before being brought down by an onrushing Jordan Pickford to win a penalty. Jorginho stepped up and converted to make it 2-0. The Blues held on for a win that keeps them in fourth place and now puts them four points clear of the Toffees in the race for Champions League qualification.

Chelsea player ratings

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Edouard Mendy (GK) - 6/10 - Looked comfortable and commanding throughout, and picked up his 13th Premier League clean sheet without too much bother.



Cesar Azpilicueta (CB) - 7/10 - Did everything he was tasked with to perfection. Marshalled his opponents brilliantly, always keeping really tight and denying them any sniff of goal.



Andreas Christensen (CB) - 7/10 - Another fantastic, stoic performance in the middle of that back three. Distributed the ball brilliantly, maintaining a 95% pass accuracy, and was unfazed against the Toffees' forwards.



Kurt Zouma (CB) - 7/10 - Another comfortable defensive showing for Chelsea. The Frenchman dealt with his opposition well, winning three aerials and making four ball recoveries.

2. Wing backs & midfielders

Reece James (RWB) - 7/10 - Provided real pace and power down the right, bombing forward when he could while putting in a defensively solid shift, making three ball recoveries.



Jorginho (CM) - 7/10 - Looked sharp and creative in possession, linking up well with his midfield partner to evade the press and drive the team upfield. Deservedly rounded off his game with a goal from the spot.



Mateo Kovacic (CM) - 7/10 - Brilliant energy in the middle of the park. Most of Chelsea's moves went through the Croatian, who was always where he needed to be.



Marcos Alonso (LWB) - 7/10 - Got forward fantastically, providing the pull back for the opener and almost grabbing a goal himself, not for a great Pickford stop.

3. Forwards

Kai Havertz (RW) - 8/10 - Had a free role and really influenced proceedings. Forced the opener with a good stab on goal and won the penalty for the second with a great touch to round Pickford. Unlucky not to get a goal himself as his effort was ruled out for handball.



Timo Werner (ST) - 4/10 - Was given very little service and struggled to get the better of his markers throughout. Apart from missing two chances he really should've converted in the second period, did nothing of note in the build-up phase.



Callum Hudson-Odoi (LW) - 8/10 - Looked Chelsea's most threatening player, constantly driving at the Everton back line. Created the opener with some fantastic work in midfield and a lovely through ball to Alonso.

4. Substitutes

Mason Mount (RW) - 6/10



N'Golo Kante (CM) - 6/10



Christian Pulisic (LW) - N/A

Everton player ratings

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Jordan Pickford (GK) - 6/10 - Looked assured and alert for the most part, making a few wonderful stops. Could do nothing about the first goal but unfortunately showed his rash side for the second.



Mason Holgate (CB) - 5/10 - Stepped up well to put pressure on the forwards when they received the ball but was helped very little by his wing back, who left space in behind.



Michael Keane (CB) - 6/10 - A fairly solid display, winning most of his duels with Werner. The England international made some key blocks and clearances which kept his side in the game for a large period of the game.



Ben Godfrey (CB) - 6/10 - Unlucky to have converted the ball into his own net in the first half, but other than that did a good job at the back, making four clearances and two ball recoveries against quality opposition.

6. Wing backs & midfielders

Everton have scored seven more own goals than any other side in Premier League history! ? pic.twitter.com/a3akiNTey9 — 90min (@90min_Football) March 8, 2021

Alex Iwobi (RWB) - 3/10 - Really struggled to provide any sort of impetus going forward and couldn't cope against the quality of Chelsea's left flank. Hooked off ten minutes into the second half.



Andre Gomes (CM) - 6/10 - Made a couple of ball recoveries and played a few searching balls to advanced players but, overall, had very little impact on the match.



Allan (CM) - 6/10 - Sat deep with great success in general. Made it really difficult for Chelsea to play through the Toffees' lines, making five ball recoveries. But, couldn't keep his side from defeat.



Gylfi Sigurdsson (AM) - 6/10 - Pressed enthusiastically - but rarely with a successful outcome - and displayed some lovely moments on the ball, providing composure to calmly get his side upfield - also rarely leading to anything.



Lucas Digne (LWB) - 6/10 - Got forward to good effect when he could, putting in a couple of brilliant crosses to trouble the Blues' defence. But struggled against the pace of Chelsea's right-hand side.

7. Forwards

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST) - 3/10 - Had 17 touches throughout. Failed to do anything to really trouble Chelsea and never looked like he would.



Richarlison (ST) - 4/10 - Couldn't make use of his opportunities. Never really looked to be in the game, making sloppy touches and more often than not failing to beat his man.

8. Substitutes

Tom Davies (CM) - 6/10



Josh King (ST) - 5/10



Bernard (AM) - N/A