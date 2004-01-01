Conor Coady & Idrissa Gueye undergoing Everton medicals

Conor Coady and Idrissa Gueye are on the verge of signing for Everton with medicals underway on Merseyside, 90min understands.

England defender Coady is set to join from Wolves on an initial loan despite receiving a late approach from Southampton.

Gueye, who played for Everton between 2016 and 2019, is set to return on a permanent two-year deal from Paris Saint-Germain after three years in the French capital.

Fellow midfielder Amadou Onana, who spurned advances from West Ham this summer, is set to be unveiled by the Toffees soon after completing his own medical tests.

Everton hope to announce all three signings within the next 48 hours as Frank Lampard gets his hand on some much needed reinforcements.

He has already welcomed James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil through the Goodison Park doors this summer, while Ruben Vinagre has joined on an initial loan from Sporting CP.

Everton were beaten on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, falling to a 1-0 defeat at home to Chelsea. They travel to Aston Villa this weekend and will hope to have three new signings available to them.