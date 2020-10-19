Controversial Jordan Pickford Decision to Be Reviewed by PGMOL

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) will review the decision not to send off Jordan Pickford for his reckless challenge on Virgil van Dijk in Everton's 2-2 Merseyside derby draw with Liverpool.

Pickford escaped punishment for a wild lunge at the legs of the Dutchman, as the flag had gone up to rule the central defender offside. A VAR review confirmed Van Dijk was marginally beyond the last line of defence.

Van Dijk was forced to leave the field in visible pain, with the injury compounded by the news that he will now miss the majority of the 2020/21 season with an anterior cruciate ligament rupture.

As is customary, a mid-season review will take place between PGMOL members to look through key incidents, among other things, and the Daily Mail report that the decision not to award Pickford with a red card will be one of the talking points.

On-field referee for the game, Michael Oliver, as well as fellow official David Coote, who was overseeing VAR for the game at Stockley Park, have come under severe scrutiny for their part in the incident, one that has since been revealed to have been a misunderstanding of the rules.

It is claimed that Coote didn't check if Pickford should have been sent off for the challenge due to him forgetting that the rules allow him to review and incident despite their being an offside in the build up. This is an argument that the PGMOL deny.

Nonetheless, action was taken against Coote as he has been dropped from refereeing duties for matchday six of the Premier League this weekend, including VAR. Instead he will be fourth official for West Ham's clash with Manchester City and referee a Championship match the following weekend.

