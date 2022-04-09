Cristiano Ronaldo: Police investigating 'assault' in relation to phone incident

Merseyside Police have launched an investigation into an 'assault' following allegations that Cristiano Ronaldo smashed a fan's phone at Goodison Park.

Manchester United were beaten 1-0 by Everton on Saturday and Ronaldo was caught on camera taking a home fan's phone and smashing it in frustration on his way back to the dressing room.

Ronaldo has since apologised for the incident on Instagram and invited the fan in question to Man Utd's next home game, but Merseyside Police are continuing with their inquiries regarding an 'assault'.

"As players were leaving the pitch at 2.30pm, it was reported that a boy was assaulted by one of the away team as they left the pitch," a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

"Inquiries are under way and officers are currently working with Everton to review CCTV footage and are carrying out extensive witness enquiries to establish if an offence has taken place.

"Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police contact centre quoting reference number 228 of 9 April 2022."