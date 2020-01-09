Crystal Palace Close to Sealing Loan Deal for Out-of-Favour Everton Striker Cenk Tosun

​Cenk Tosun could be confirmed as a Crystal Palace as early as Friday, with the Eagles reportedly close to sealing a six-month loan deal for the Everton front man.

After signing for the club from Besiktas for £27m two years ago, Tosun has failed to nail down a regular starting berth at Goodison Park, scoring just nine Premier League goals in 41 outings.

This season his place in the ​Everton side has been taken by Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, as new boss Carlo Ancelotti favours more mobile centre forwards in his lineup.





A potential exit from the Toffees has been on the cards since the summer, but it now appears as though it will come to fruition, according to Turkish journalist ​Ertan Süzgün . He claims that a loan move to Selhurst Park is all-but wrapped up and an official announcement will be made on Friday.





Süzgün goes on to state that Tosun could even feature for Roy Hodgson's men when they take on Arsenal in the ​Premier League on Saturday afternoon.





Goals have been hard to come by for the Eagles this season, with only Watford in 19th scoring fewer than the 19 ​Palace have hit this season. Their current top scorer is Jordan Ayew, who himself has only scored five in the league, with Wilfried Zaha second in the list after netting three times.

Despite that, Palace find themselves in a healthier position than the Toffees, currently occupying ninth place in the table unlike Ancelotti's side, who sit three points behind them in 11th.



