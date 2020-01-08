Crystal Palace Close to Sealing Loan Deals for Cenk Tosun and Kyle Walker-Peters

Crystal Palace are closing in on a double swoop of six-month loan deals for Everton's Cenk Tosun and Tottenham's Kyle Walker-Peters.​

Both players have struggled for game time this season and would boost Palace's squad as they look to make good on their excellent first half of the campaign by securing a top ten Premier League finish.





Striker Tosun would add competition up front and Walker-Peters would help fill the right back void left by Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who moved to Manchester United in the summer.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson has not hid his hopes of bolstering the Eagles squad during the transfer window, admitting both his defence and attack need reinforcements.





Speaking after Palace's 1-0 home defeat to Derby in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, Hodgson reiterated his desire to bring in new faces to help ease his squad's injury concerns.





“Since the summer transfer window, we are looking to sign at least one, possibly two strikers, and two full-backs," Hodgson said, as quoted by ​the Athletic . “Nothing changes. I said it a year ago, I said it in the summer, I say it again.”





The moves would not only appease the Eagles manager but also the two players who have been frozen out of first-team action at their respective clubs this season.

Tosun has fallen down the pecking order at Everton behind forwards Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Moise Kean, with just two starts and one goal to his name in the current Premier League campaign. He does still have undoubted striking pedigree, having scored 16 goals in 41 games for Turkey.

Tosun was previously close to signing for the Eagles on deadline day of the summer transfer window in 2017 but the move collapsed. Everton wanted to ship Tosun and his £100,000 a-week wages off the books in the window just gone but his substantial salary put off potential suitors.





Palace still have a substantial chunk left of the £45m they received for Wan-Bissaka, though it's not yet known whether they would use that cash to add another striker to their ranks permanently.

The Eagles have only managed 19 goals in 21 league games this season, with ​Watford the only team to have registered on fewer occasions.





Walker-Peters started ​Spurs' first three Premier League games of the campaign under former boss Mauricio Pochettino but has only been included in two matchday squads since.

The former England Under-21 international, who was once touted as Kyle Walker's successor at Tottenham, would be keen to play regularly again and would provide competition to current Palace right back Martin Kelly.