Crystal Palace Close to Sealing Loan Deals for Cenk Tosun and Kyle Walker-Peters

Crystal Palace are closing in on a double swoop of six-month loan deals for Everton's Cenk Tosun and Tottenham's Kyle Walker-Peters.
Both players have struggled for game time this season and would boost Palace's squad as they look to make good on their excellent first half of the campaign by securing a top ten Premier League finish.
Palace boss Roy Hodgson has not hid his hopes of bolstering the Eagles squad during the transfer window, admitting both his defence and attack need reinforcements.
The moves would not only appease the Eagles manager but also the two players who have been frozen out of first-team action at their respective clubs this season.
Tosun has fallen down the pecking order at Everton behind forwards Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Moise Kean, with just
Tosun was previously close to signing for the Eagles on deadline day of the summer transfer window in 2017 but the move collapsed.
Palace still have a substantial chunk left of the £45m they received for Wan-Bissaka, though it's not yet known whether they would use that cash to add another striker to their ranks permanently.
Walker-Peters started Spurs' first three Premier League games of the campaign under former boss Mauricio Pochettino but has only been included in two matchday squads since.
The former England Under-21 international, who was once touted as Kyle Walker's successor at Tottenham, would be keen to play regularly again and would provide competition to current Palace right back Martin Kelly.
If the loan signings were to materialise soon, the pair would definitely help Hodgson -
Source : 90min