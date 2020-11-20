Crystal Palace & Everton 'Interested' in Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz

Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz has been linked with Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Everton among a host of other suitors.

Diaz joined Real's youth academy as an 18-year-old and is currently in his second spell with the reigning La Liga champions after an impressive campaign on loan at Lyon in the 2017/18 season. However, the Dominican Republic international has been restricted to very few opportunities since returning to Los Blancos.

Mariano Diaz didn't make a single start for Real Madrid last season | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid's number 24 made his first La Liga start since May 2019 against Villarreal on Saturday, scoring in the second minute before the hosts equalised in a match which ended 1-1. Diaz lasted until the 85th minute, bettering the total tally of minutes he racked up in the entirety of the previous campaign.

Despite his desperately limited playing time Diaz has attracted plenty of interest when he has taken to the field, with the Premier League duo of Crystal Palace and Everton the latest to join that list according to the Spanish publication Sport.

The report also links Diaz with a return to Lyon where he scored 21 goals in 48 games as the French side climbed as high as third in the top flight.

Mariano Diaz finished as Lyon's third-highest scorer in his only full campaign in France | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Diaz has also supposedly attracted attention from West Ham United. Madrid are thought to be willing to let the 27-year-old move to east London on loan in January and is one of many forwards touted as an attacking reinforcement for West Ham this winter.

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid have also emerged as another surprise contender for Diaz's signature this summer according to the Spanish publication Fichajes. Atletico bought Luis Suarez from Barcelona in the summer and Diaz would represent another purchase from one of Los Rojiblancos' direct rivals for the La Liga title.

Joao Felix has discovered his best form since making the move to the Spanish capital this season but given the fitness concerns which surround Suarez and Diego Costa, Simeone's side may benefit from another option at the top of the pitch.