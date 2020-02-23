Crystal Palace Ready to Rival Everton & Manchester United for Burnley's Dwight McNeil

Crystal Palace are expected to turn to Burnley winger Dwight McNeil if they sell Wilfried Zaha this summer, but they would face competition from Everton and Manchester United for his signature.





McNeil has impressed for the Clarets ever since he broke into the first team in 2018, and he's now being linked with a move away from Turf Moor.





Palace could make a move for him after resigning themselves to losing Zaha according to the Daily Mail, though he has also caught the eye of Everton and Man Utd.







Dwight McNeil (20 years + 92 days) is the youngest player to reach 10 #PL assists since Raheem Sterling (19 years + 335 days) in Nov 2014#BURBOU pic.twitter.com/6ZSqZrPxjg — Premier League (@premierleague) February 23, 2020

The 20-year-old has been tipped to break into the England squad in the coming years, and so could prove a popular signing at Selhurst Park.





Burnley, meanwhile, have admitted that the impact of the coronavirus has hit them hard, and chairman Mike Garlick admitted that the club could run out of money if football doesn't resume by August.





McNeil is expected to cost £30m, a fee that would be relatively more affordable for Everton and United.





However, Palace are believed to be able to finance a deal as they opted not to spend huge amounts after the sale of Aaron Wan-Bissaka to United last summer.





Talk of McNeil signing is linked to them selling star man Zaha first, though. Zaha is finally expected to leave Selhurst Park after he attempted to force a move last year, though Palace are still expected to command a hefty fee for him despite softening their stance on a potential transfer.





Arsenal and Everton were reportedly interested in the Ivorian last year, while Tottenham Hotspur have been long term admirers of the winger.





Newcastle have been tentatively been linked with a move for Zaha amid reports that they are set to be taken over by a Saudi Arabian backed consortium, though there has been little to suggest any interest is concrete at this stage.



