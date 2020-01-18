Crystal Palace Remain Keen on Cenk Tosun & Target Several Summer Signings

Crystal Palace are planning on going back in for former loanee Cenk Tosun this summer, as the club eye a series of signings ready for next season.

Tosun, whose loan at Selhurst Park was cut short due to injury earlier this month, remains on the radar, and the Eagles could still trigger the 28-year-old's £20m buy-out clause.

​Palace will keep a close eye on Tosun's recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury that saw him make a premature return to Merseyside and parent club ​Everton.





The centre forward only made five Palace appearances, scoring one goal for Roy Hodgson's side, but it appears he made a lasting impact on Dougie Freedman, the club's sporting director.





According to the Evening Standard, Freedman may now encourage Hodgson to make a move for the striker once he regains fitness.

And Tosun could be the first of many faces set to walk through the doors of Selhurst Park this summer, as boss Hodgson has been told funds will be made available to him.

Thanks to three league wins on the bounce, Palace's top-flight status is near enough assured for next season and Hodgson has finally signed a one-year contract extension.

A trio of 1-0 victories over ​Newcastle, Brighton and ​Watford have lifted the Eagles to 11th in the table, 12 points above the relegation zone.

The ​Standard reported that a major factor in the former England manager committing his future to the club has been the guarantee that a transfer treasure chest will be at his disposal.

Palace are keen to move on some of their more senior players in favour of bringing new blood into the team and are targeting at least four arrivals under the age of 24 in the post-season.

Music not only to Hodgson's ears but also to Palace supporters who have been far from impressed by their team's lack of transfer activity over the past two windows.

After the sale of Aaron Wan Bissaka to ​Manchester United for £49.5m last summer, Palace were expected to splash the cash - but such spending never materialised.



