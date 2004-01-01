Crystal Palace vs Everton Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Crystal Palace host a confident Everton side on Saturday as both teams look to make it three wins from three games in the Premier League.

Palace got off to a promising start with a 1-0 win over Southampton on the opening day of the season, before taking a huge three points at Old Trafford in a 3-1 victory against Manchester United.

As for the Toffees, Carlo Ancelotti's side are full of confidence following the arrival of Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan and James Rodriguez this summer. Everton started with a 1-0 win away at Tottenham in what was their first three points away at a 'top six' side since 2013. Consecutive 5-2 victories against West Brom in the Premier League and Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup followed.

Where to Watch on TV

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 26 September

What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST)

Where Is it Played? Selhurst Park

TV Channel/Live Stream? Amazon Prime (UK), fuboTV (US)

Referee? Kevin Friend

Team News

Palace are still without right back Nathan Ferguson, who signed on a free transfer from West Brom during the summer. Gary Cahill, James Tomkins and Patrick van Aanholt are also sidelined through injury and will miss out.

Jairo Riedewald, who has been missing through injury, could be available for Saturday. His presence would give Roy Hodgson a big boost considering the amount of defenders currently out of contention. Christian Benteke is also close to making a return to full fitness, but the Belgian is not expected to start.

Ancelotti will likely bring Allan, Doucoure and James back into the starting lineup after they were left out for the trip to Fleetwood. Doucoure was the only one of the trio to be named on the bench.

Everton centre back Mason Holgate remains injured, meaning Yerry Mina and Michael Keane will likely form a partnership in the heart of the back four.

Predicted Lineups

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Kouyate, Dann, Mitchell; Townsend, McArthur, McCarthy, Schlupp; Zaha, Ayew.

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne; Doucoure, Allan, Gomes; Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Recent Form

Both sides are in excellent form heading into this game, so it should be an entertaining watch.

Palace kicked off their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win over Southampton, and the positivity continued with an emphatic 3-1 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford, a place the Eagles also took three points from last season.

Everton began their campaign with a 1-0 win away at Tottenham, which was a huge confidence-booster for Ancelotti's squad. Dominic Calvert-Lewin's fine form continued with a hat-trick against West Brom, as the Toffees went on to win 5-2 in their second Premier League game of the season.

Crystal Palace

Manchester United 1-3 Crystal Palace (19/9)

Bournemouth [won on pens] 0-0 Crystal Palace (15/9)

Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton (12/9)

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brondby (5/9)

Millwall 0-1 Crystal Palace (1/9)

Everton

Fleetwood Town 2-5 Everton (23/9)

Everton 5-2 West Brom (19/9)

Everton 3-0 Salford City (16/9)

Tottenham 0-1 Everton (13/9)

Everton 2-0 Preston (5/9)

Prediction

While Everton seem to be full of confidence this season under Ancelotti's stewardship, they can expect a tough match at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace.

This could be the tale of the attackers with both teams already sitting on a healthy six points from two Premier League matches. An in-form player such as Calvert-Lewin could have the quality to give the Toffees the edge at Selhurst Park, but chances will also fall for the Eagles.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Everton