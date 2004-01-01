Crystal Palace vs Everton: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Crystal Palace host Everton on Sunday, as the Premier League approaches its midway point.

The Eagles have so far shown encouraging signs under Patrick Vieira, although need to put an end to a poor spell this weekend. Since beating Manchester City and Wolves in consecutive fixtures, Palace are without a win in four and have lost their previous three to Aston Villa, Leeds and Manchester United respectively.

Having dropped to 14th, they face an Everton side who recently climbed to 12th courtesy of their first win in nine attempts. That 2-1 victory over Arsenal succeeded a run of six defeats in eight which had left everyone surrounding the club largely despondent, to say the least.

Here's 90min's preview of the clash.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Everton on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Sunday 12 December, 16:30 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Selhurst Park

TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League (UK), fuboTV (US)

Highlights? BBC Match of the Day 2 (UK), Sky Sports Football YouTube channel

Referee? Andy Madley

VAR? Stuart Attwell

Crystal Palace team news

Joachim Andersen is still a doubt | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Joel Ward was suspended for Palace's defeat at Old Trafford last time out, but should be reinstated to the starting XI for Sunday's clash.

In terms of injuries, Vieira's squad looks healthy with the only doubts being centre-back Joachim Andersen, whose thigh issue may keep him out of contention again, and midfielder James McArthur, who hasn't featured in over a month.

You can read Crystal Palace's predicted lineup here.

Everton team news

Yerry Mina has a new injury problem | Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Rafa Benitez will have to make do without Yerry Mina (again) after the Colombian was forced off with a fresh calf problem on his return from a previous injury.

His absence could result in Mason Holgate coming back into the lineup, which should look very similar to the side that achieved a first victory in nine outings. Elsewhere, the Toffees will once more be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Salomon Rondon and Tom Davies.

You can read Everton's predicted lineup here.

Crystal Palace vs Everton head to head record

The Toffees have held the advantage in this fixture over the years, winning 22 of the two sides' 53 total encounters, while Palace have found victory in just 13. There have been 18 draws.

The Eagles have failed to beat Saturday's visitors since September 2014 and, in the previous 13 meetings between the clubs, Everton have come out on top six times. The other seven of those game have obviously ended in draws - including last season's 1-1 at Goodison Park.

Crystal Palace vs Everton score prediction

With both teams having been pretty poor (with the exception of Everton's win against Arsenal) in recent weeks, this should be tight affair.

The visitors will undoubtedly be buoyed by that aforementioned win and, after looking much more potent and creative than previous showings, will be determined to continue on the right trajectory.

As for Crystal Palace, it's been a really disappointing series of results given the progress they've visibly made under Vieira - but the quality is undeniably present. With the backing of an invariably lively home crowd, they're a force for anyone to handle.

It's a tough one to predict and, given the shaky nature of both parties of late, the spoils could well be shared when they meet.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Everton