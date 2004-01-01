Crystal Palace vs Everton: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Crystal Palace host Everton in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup at Sunday lunchtime.

The Eagles haven't faced Premier League opposition en route to the final eight, dumping out Championship sides Millwall and Stoke City as well as fourth-tier Hartlepool United.

Everton navigated their way beyond the last non-league club left in the competition by beating Boreham Wood in the fifth round.

Here's all you need to know about Sunday's cup clash.

How to watch Palace vs Everton on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Sunday 20 March, 12:30 (GMT)

Where is the match being played? Selhurst Park

TV channel/live stream? ITV (UK), ESPN+ (US), Sportsnet (Canada)

Highlights? The FA Cup - 11.05pm BBC One

Referee? Stuart Attwell

VAR? Lee Mason

Crystal Palace team news

Fan favourite James McArthur has been battling injury since November and is expected to miss the cup tie as fitness concerns persist. Midfielders Luka Milivojevic and Will Hughes have been out with illnesses but could be in contention for returns.

21-year-old fullback Nathan Ferguson isn't likely to bolster his minimal cameo appearances until after the international break following a hamstring setback in February.

Everton team news

Both Jordan Pickford and Donny van de Beek were left out of the squad which snatched three points against Newcastle on Thursday night. Frank Lampard refused to reveal if either player was suffering from COVID-19 but Asmir Begovic has regularly been preferred in the cups to Pickford while Van de Beek is cup-tied in this competition anyway.

Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph aren't scheduled to return from thigh injuries until April at the earliest while Jarrad Branthwaite came down with gastroenteritis ahead of Newcastle's midweek visit.

Tom Davies has been ruled out for the rest of the season after requiring surgery on a persistent hamstring injury. Allan is also poised to miss the cup tie following his red card on Thursday night.

Palace vs Everton head-to-head record

The first six meetings between Crystal Palace and Everton took place in the FA Cup, with the Eagles progressing to the next round just once in 1922 - though that did come after a 6-0 thumping at Goodison Park, a result that remains Everton's heaviest ever defeat in the competition.

In a modern context, Palace's 3-1 victory at Selhurst Park in December ended a run of 13 winless matches against the Toffees. Palace haven't recorded consecutive home victories over Everton since 1991 (when the second win was in the now-defunct Zenith Data Systems Cup).

Palace vs Everton score prediction

Sitting snugly in 11th place, a full 12 points clear of Watford in 18th, Palace should have the luxury of diverting all their focus on the FA Cup. Everton's perilous position just above the perforated line allows them no such comfort.

Despite the abundance of energy expended in holding Manchester City on Monday night, Palace come into the contest far fresher and in superior form than opponents they defeated at the same venue in December.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Everton