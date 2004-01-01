Danny Ings wants move back to 'big six' Premier League club

Southampton and England striker Danny Ings is hopeful of re-joining one of the Premier League's 'big six' this summer.

Ings is out of contract at St Mary's in 12 months and has rejected Southampton’s offers of an extension, much to the club's frustration.

Ings is confident he can step up to a higher level | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

The Saints signed Ings for £20m from Liverpool in 2019 after an initial season-long loan spell and he has gone on to net 41 Premier League goals in 91 starts on the south coast, form which earned him a recall to the England squad last year.

Ings ultimately missed out on a place in the Three Lions's squad for Euro 2020, but feels he has unfinished business at the top end of the Premier League.

Despite his desire to leave, Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has made it clear that he does want the club to let Ings go this summer, whether he signs a new deal or not.

"He’s our player for another year. We paid a lot of money for him when we brought him here, we invested a lot to bring him on his highest level," Hasenhuttl explained to BBC Radio Solent.

"We went with him through all these injuries he had, gave him the time to recover and the time to perform. He helped us massively with his goals and put a lot of effort in the seasons since he is here – he’s a fantastic professional. It would be a pity if this came to an end next summer but there’s still one year to go."

A host of clubs are looking closely at Ings, including Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and West Ham. The 28-year-old is considering all of his options, but has made it clear to his representatives that he'd ideally like to end up with one of the Premier League's perceived 'big six'.

Nuno is a fan of Danny Ings | Pool/Getty Images

Ings previously spent an injury ravaged four years with Liverpool, but his return to fitness and form with Southampton has seen Premier League champions City add him to their list of striking targets. Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Lautaro Martinez are their priorities, but Ings is at least being considered.

Tottenham are also interested, with new head coach Nuno Espirito Santo understood to be keen on deploying a two-man strike force in his first season in north London. That could see Ings link up with

captain Harry Kane, rather than act a possible replacement or even understudy.

90min understands that Southampton’s hierarchy are undecided over Ings’ future and could be willing to listen to offers, rather than lose him for free next summer.