Dele Alli 'banished' from Besiktas squad until end of season

Besiktas manager Senol Gunes is prepared to keep on-loan midfielder Dele Alli on the sidelines until his season-long deal from Everton runs out in the summer, according to a report in Turkey.

Dele moved to Turkey last year but has been in and out of Gunes' starting lineup, making 15 appearances across all competitions and contributing three goals.

The Everton loanee has been left out of the squad for Besiktas' last two games and local outlet Takvim state this is all part of a decision from Gunes to remove Dele from his squad until the end of the season.

Gunes' decision is not believed to stem from any behavioural issue with Dele but rather a disappointment towards the 26-year-old's level of performances.

Dele is now expected to spend the rest of the season in the stands before returning to Everton at the end of the season.

Gunes has never shied away from criticising Dele publicly and recently confessed that Besiktas are highly unlikely to trigger their option to buy the midfielder permanently.

"He runs a lot, but he has problems in assisting and scoring goals," the manager told Haberturk last month.

"He is a player with a high probability of leaving at the end of the year, whether he plays well or badly.”

Dele is now set to return to Everton, where he will have one year remaining on the contract he signed following his move from Tottenham in January 2022.

Everton did not pay an up-front fee to sign Dele but agreed to add-ons which could take the cost up to £40m, although the midfielder has played just 13 times for the Toffees since making the move and failed to either score or assist a goal before joining Besiktas.