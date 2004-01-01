Dele Alli praises Frank Lampard following Everton transfer

Dele Alli has hailed new Everton manager Frank Lampard as an 'amazing person' following his deadline day transfer to Goodison Park.

The England international made the move from Tottenham Hotspur following a disappointing few seasons in north London under Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte.

Now hoping to rediscover the form that saw him win two PFA Young Player of the Year awards early in his career, Alli has stated - speaking to Everton's official website - that he 'can't wait to get going' at his new club:

“It is a perfect match and I can’t wait to get going.

“Speaking to the owners and manager and some of the players…we are heading in the same direction, we want to look forward, and that is how I am as a person. I don’t ever think anything is enough. You want to achieve as much as you can, score as many goals and get as many wins as you can.

“It’s what the club wants and what I want, too."

The midfielder took the time to praise Frank Lampard:

“Frank is an amazing manager and an amazing person. He knows me very well as a player, I know him and his tactics and how he likes his teams to work.

“I can learn so much from him. He scored a lot of goals from midfield, I will speak to him about that and the way he fought on the pitch and what he did to make the most of his talent.

“Working with Frank and the amazing players here, it’s a very attacking way of playing football, that’s what I like to do, to be on the front foot, win tackles, get in the box and score goals,” said Dele.

“It is an easy place to be happy and an amazing opportunity to come and work hard and be on the pitch and help the team.

“That’s what I want to do all the time."