Diogo Dalot reveals David de Gea's reasoning behind error in FA Cup win against Everton

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has revealed David de Gea's explanation for conceding a bizarre equaliser in Friday's 3-1 win against Everton in the FA Cup.

The Red Devils took an early lead through Antony and looked to be in cruise control, though were pegged back in strange circumstances.

After failing to clear a corner, Amadou Onana beat Casemiro to a 50/50 ball and released Neal Maupay into the right channel, though any immediate danger appeared to have passed as he neared the byline.

However, the Frenchman managed to dig out a low cross towards De Gea, who was leaning against the near post and let the ball squirm under his legs, allowing Conor Coady to swoop in ahead of a startled Dalot and poke home from close range.

Speaking to beIN Sports post-match, Dalot opened up on De Gea's explanation in the changing rooms.

"I spoke to David at half-time and he was not expecting the ball to go through his legs, even I was not expecting the ball to go through his legs, so I will take responsibility. I could have reacted a little bit quicker," he said.

"Credit also to the Everton player who reacted quicker than me. I think it's just things for us to learn, luckily we won with merit and we fight to score one more goal and I think we deserved to go through."

Coady would end up scoring an own goal at the end of a scintillating run from Marcus Rashford as United edged back in front after half-time.

Rashford would then ice the game in stoppage-time from the penalty spot after Ben Godfrey brought down substitute Alejandro Garnacho.