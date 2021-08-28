Dominic Calvert-Lewin doubtful for England duty with broken toe

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's participation in England's upcoming World Cup qualifiers is in doubt after it was revealed the Everton striker has been playing with a broken toe.

Despite the injury, the striker has started the season in fine goalscoring form, scoring three times in as many Premier League games.

Calvert-Lewin - who has been taking painkilling injections on his fractured big toe - has been called up to Gareth Southgate's squad for 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Hungary, Andorra and Poland to be played over the next ten days.

However, The Telegraph report that the 24-year-old is likely to sit out the international break in order to fully recover from the injury.

The Toffees frontman was included in the England squad for Euro 2020 after netting 25 goals in all competitions last season, and he has continued where he left off this term with strikes against Southampton, Leeds and Brighton so far.

Rafael Benitez's men continued their unbeaten start to the 2021/22 campaign with a 2-0 victory over the Seagulls on Saturday, with Calvert-Lewin slotting home a penalty.

That was the second spot-kick he has scored in as many games, with his opening-day goal against the Saints a trademark header.

Calvert-Lewin has three goals already this season | LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

It is unclear whether Southgate will call up a replacement at this stage, with centre forwards Harry Kane and Patrick Bamford among six other forwards in the Three Lions squad.

Aston Villa's Danny Ings in an option, with the striker starting the season with two goals and an assist for his new club. However, it seems unlikely that Man Utd's Mason Greenwood will be considered, with Southgate personally managing the youngster's involvement with England - speaking with the 19-year-old before leaving him out of the World Cup qualifiers and excusing him from Under-21 duty too.

Jamaica are said to be interested in the teenager switching allegiances. Justifying his decision, Southgate said: “Normally I don’t get involved in the Under-21s but I think at this moment in time he’s beyond that. I want to take a little bit more control of his development internationally.

“The dual nationality is a bit of a red herring. He 100 per cent wants to play for England and there is no suggestion there is anything else.”