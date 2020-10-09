Dominic Calvert-Lewin Named Premier League Player of the Month for September

Anyone remember the tail end of last season when Dominic Calvert-Lewin went ten games without scoring a goal? No? Me neither.

The Everton striker has started 2020/21 like a bat out of hell, and after firing Carlo Ancelotti's team to the top of the Premier League, he has been named by EA Sports as the division's player of the month for September.

The 23-year-old scored on his England debut on Thursday evening, a just reward for a lightning start to the season. September saw Calvert-Lewin net the winning goal against Spurs on the opening day of the Premier League season, before firing in a hat-trick against West Brom.

He opened the scoring against Crystal Palace to round out a fine month, and currently sits on ten goals in seven appearances for club and country this term.

A great start to the season. Thank you to my team mates and the people that voted ?? pic.twitter.com/jZdK8fL1pI — Dominic Calvert-Lewin (@CalvertLewin14) October 9, 2020

He beat off intense competition for the award, with Everton team-mate James Rodriguez also nominated. Harry Kane, Sadio Mané and Jamie Vardy were among a star-studded list, but Calvert-Lewin's antics meant that there was only going to be one winner.