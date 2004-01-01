Dominic Calvert-Lewin opens up on mental health struggles

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has revealed that 'talking saved his life' after he struggled with his mental health during the season.

Calvert-Lewin endured a testing campaign, missing large chunks of action through injury as the Toffees sleepwalked into relegation trouble.

The forward did sign off on a high though, netting the winner against Crystal Palace last week that ensured Everton remained in the top fight next season.

Opening up on the tough times he had to endure, Calvert-Lewin wrote on Instagram: "First of all thank you to you fans for sticking by us this season and for continuing to inspire us right until the last day of the season.

"The main goal became to stay in the Premier League and I don't believe that would have happened without your unbelievable support.

"Finishing the season on a high meant everything to me, enjoy the break toffee fans you deserve it. May the pressure continue to be a privilege."

The 25-year-old added that "love and support helped carry me through.

"One thing I learned this season is that everyone in whatever walk of life is fighting battles you know nothing about, and there is no shame in finding someone to talk to and being open and honest with yourself about how you really feel.

"To all the young kings suppressing emotion I advise you to talk, to a friend, family member or someone that will listen, talking saved my life.

"It will make you realise things are never as bad as they seem, and you’ll discover that the paradox of true strength is being able to face your weaknesses."