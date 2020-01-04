Dominic Calvert-Lewin Praises Carlo Ancelotti Impact at Everton & Eyes Future England Call-Up

Resurgent Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has credited his new-found goalscoring touch to the arrival of Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, while the youngster has also revealed his future ambitions of earning an international call-up for England.

The Toffees have seen a dramatic upturn in performances and results since Ancelotti replaced Marco Silva and Calvert-Lewin has epitomised the club's improvements by bagging three goals in his last three games.

Calvert-Lewin revealed in an interview with The Telegraph that he is 'learning and soaking everything in' under his new coach, who recently claimed that the 22-year-old could become one of the best strikers in Europe.

He said: “It was very kind words. For a man of his pedigree and the clubs he has worked at and the players he has worked with, some of the best in the world, to say that. It is all I can ask for really.

“He's one of those guys that when he walks in the room he has that presence and that aura. I've seen him on the touchline in the Champions League, but now working with him up close, learning and soaking everything in, it's an unbelievable time.

“It's a real statement of intent by the club to get a manager of his calibre, getting us back to where we want to be at ​Everton."

The ​ex-Sheffield United star praised the influence of Ancelotti and coach Duncan Ferguson for his overall improvement, stating that he 'can't ask for more' to continue his development.

“I am enjoying my football, a big manager has come in and it is the perfect time to be an Everton fan and player. To have Carlo Ancelotti and Duncan Ferguson as influences - I can’t ask for any more. It is nice to be talked about in a positive light.

"You get talked about enough in a negative light, so enjoy the positives. Use it as fuel for performances.”

Calvert-Lewin was keen to address the possibility of an England call-up amid his excellent new-found form, and the Everton star admitted he 'would be the happiest man alive', should the call come from Gareth Southgate.

“If an England call comes I would be the happiest man alive,” he said.

“Timing is very important. I came close at one point when in the Under-21s, but looking back if I am honest with myself I was not ready at that time. Now I am getting as close to being as ready as I have ever been."

Everton face ​Liverpool in the FA Cup third round on Sunday afternoon, a match in which the Toffees will seek revenge over their local rivals, following their recent 5-2 capitulation at Anfield.