Dominic Calvert-Lewin ruled out of Merseyside derby

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been ruled out of the Merseyside derby against Liverpool on 1 December.

The 24-year-old has been sidelined for the best part of three months with a thigh injury, with his last Premier League appearance coming in the 2-0 win over Brighton at the Amex Stadium in late August.

Calvert-Lewin had picked up from where he left off last season in terms of goals, scoring in each of Everton's first three games, and would likely have been a regular for England over the past few international breaks had he not been forced off on the south coast.

Instead, Calvert-Lewin has been watching on from the sidelines, where he's been joined on the treatment table by Richarlison and Andre Gomes for the majority of his time out.

It had been hoped that Calvert-Lewin was nearing a return to action, but Everton manager Rafa Benitez cooled talk of an imminent return in his latest pre-match press conference.

"I try to not put dates out because you never know, but I said at least two or three weeks,’ Benitez said ahead of the Toffees' trip to champions Manchester City. "What does that mean? It depends on how he progresses. It could be sooner or later.

"What I can say for sure is that he will be out for two or three weeks minimum."

With the help of Calvert-Lewin, Everton made a flying start to the season, taking seven points from a possible nine. They then won their first game without him to go top of the Premier League table, but things have taken a turn for the worst since then.

One win in the club's last seven games - against bottom of the table Norwich - has seen the Toffees drop into the bottom half of the table, highlighting just how much of an influence Calvert-Lewin is up front.

During 2020/21, Calvert-Lewin netted a career best 16 Premier League goals, and his form earned him a call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad. He's gone to make 11 appearances on the international stage, already netting four goals.