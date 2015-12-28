Dominic Calvert-Lewin Set to Sign Bumper New Everton Deal

​Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to sign a bumper new five-year deal at the club, keeping him at Goodison until 2025.

The 22-year-old has hit a rich vein of form in front of goal since Carlo Ancelotti's arrival in December, finding the net eight times in 15 appearances.

Calvert-Lewin's 13 Premier League goals make him the fifth-highest scoring Englishman in the top flight this season, with only Jamie Vardy, Marcus Rashford, Danny Ings and Tammy Abraham more prolific.

According to the Times' northern football correspondent ​Paul Joyce, Calvert-Lewin's fine recent form is set to be rewarded, with new deal until 2025, which will be signed in the coming days.

The strides Calvert-Lewin has made over the last year have been remarkable, hitting double figures in a single season for the first time in his career and already bettering his tally from the last two ​Premier League campaigns combined.

​Everton took a gamble on the striker back in 2016, paying £1.5m to prise him away from boyhood club Sheffield United - despite him not having registered a league goal for the Blades.

Calvert-Lewin's most regular football up to that point had been in League Two for Northampton Town. He spent six months with the Cobblers at the start of the 2015/16 season, scoring eight times in 26 appearances in all competitions.

After 11 Premier League goals in his first three years at Goodison, Calvert-Lewin's form this season has seen his name mentioned in regards to an England call-up.

With usual first-choice forwards Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Tammy Abraham all currently sidelined with various injuries and Jamie Vardy retired from international football, Gareth Southgate could be short of fully fit goalscorers heading into Euro 2020.

The forward has already represented England at Under-20 and Under-21 level, travelling to Italy for the 2019 European Under-21 Championships. However, he is yet to receive a full international call up.