Dominic Calvert-Lewin Set to Sign New Long-Term Everton Contract After Finding Goalscoring Form

​Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to be given a new five-year contract worth up to £75k a week by the club after his impressive run of form this season.





The 22-year-old has scored eight goals in the Premier League this season, with five coming since Marco Silva's departure as manager - while Calvert-Lewin's also notched another two in the Carabao Cup.





The former Sheffield United star hasn't signed an extension with Everton since 2017, but ​The Telegraph reports that the forward is close to agreeing to a new contract which will see him earn between £70k and £75k a week.

Calvert-Lewin is deemed to be a key part of Everton's future by new manager Carlo Ancelotti and he's already set a new career-high for the number of goals he's scored across all competition in a single season.





Everton have already tied down key first-team players like Tom Davies , Jordan Pickford and Richarlison until at least 2023.





Calvert-Lewin's form hasn't gone unnoticed outside of Everton either, something which has prompted bizarre (albeit unsurprising) links to Manchester United .





It's a suggestion from The Sun , which states that Calvert-Lewin has moved to the top of their transfer wish-list after Erling Haaland rejected moving to Old Trafford in favour of a switch to Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window.

The dubious report even gives Calvert-Lewin a £50m price tag and suggests that United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had Everton's striker on his radar 'for months'.





An apparent move to Manchester United looks like it's nothing more than utter fiction, but Calvert-Lewin's form for Everton this season could see him work his way into contention for a place in the senior England squad in the new year.





He's already impressed and Under-21 and Under-20 level with the Three Lions but so far hasn't received a call-up to the senior national side.

