Donny van de Beek agrees Everton loan switch

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has agreed to join Everton on loan for the remainder of the season, 90min understands.

The 24-year-old has been a peripheral figure at Old Trafford throughout his time at the club, failing to earn a regular place despite costing United £35m when he signed from Ajax.

90min revealed on Saturday that United were happy for Van de Beek to choose his next destination as long as any interested parties were prepared to pay a loan fee and his wages in full.

That decision has now been made, with Van de Beek set to link up with incoming boss Frank Lampard at Everton, spurning the advances of Crystal Palace in the process.

More to follow...