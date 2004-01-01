Donny van de Beek changes agent ahead of January transfer window

Donny van de Beek is understood to have changed his agent to help push through a move away from Manchester United in January.

The 24-year-old has been a peripheral figure at Old Trafford throughout his time at the club, and can seemingly do nothing to convince Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - despite the mounting pressure amid a string of desperately poor performances - that he's worthy of a place in the side.

Van de Beek has played just five minutes of Premier League football this season, while his only start in the Champions League lasted just 45 minutes - he was hauled off with United leading Young Boys 1-0 at half-time, and watched on from the bench as the Swiss champions fought back to claim a stunning 2-1 win.

The Dutchman has consistently been linked with a move away from United, despite Solskjaer's previous insistence that he has no interest in parting with his £35m signing, and Van de Beek's frustrations have reached boiling point; so much so that reports in his homeland state that he's decided to employ a new agent to help engineer a move away and find 'a solution'.

Ali Dursan is the person now responsible for helping Van de Beek find a new landing spot, but he'll know that United are unlikely to sanction any kind of move on the cheap. He does, after all, have just under four years left to run on the contract he signed when joining from Ajax.

Van de Beek's agent is also a representative of fellow Ajax alumni Frenkie de Jong, who is similarly enduring a frustrating time at Barcelona. His problems, however, are because of the Catalan giants' significant decline, rather than not featuring regularly in the first team.

In terms of interested parties, Everton have long been credited with an interest in Van de Beek, and there's also been recent chatter of a move to Juventus. But despite the Toffees' interest hitting the headlines a number of times, Solskjaer recently confirmed there's been no contact with United.

“We have never received an offer from Everton, but there is always speculation,” Solskjaer told RTL. "As far as I see it, he is a Manchester United player and he just has to keep working really hard every day."

Earlier in the year, Van de Beek was considered as a potential makeweight in United's move for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, but he ended up signing for the club in a straight £72.9m cash deal - despite the Bundesliga heavyweight's interest in reinforcing their central midfield.