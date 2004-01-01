Donny van de Beek completes Everton medical ahead of loan

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is believed to have completed his medical at Everton ahead of a loan move to Goodison Park.

Van de Beek is yet to start a Premier League game so far in 2021/22 and has only started four times in the league in total since his £40m transfer from Ajax 17 months ago.

United were initially reluctant to let the Netherlands international leave this month and it looked unlikely they would up until the last few days.

Crystal Palace were originally pushing to try and secure a loan deal, with Van de Beek’s representatives also pushing from the inside in the hope that move would get him playing time.

The danger for Palace was that if United relented, other interested clubs like Everton were always going to provide Van de Beek with multiple options to consider.

That indeed proved to be the case with Everton, who were willing to meet United’s demands with regard to covering the player’s full wages and paying a loan fee. As has been the case for a number of players who have left Old Trafford on loan in recent years, including Jesse Lingard to West Ham in the second half of last season, there is no option to buy as part of the agreement.

Van de Beek’s medical was conducted on Monday morning and it is now thought to be only a matter of time before an official announcement about the transfer is made.

Everton are looking forward to a brighter second half of the season, having also appointed Frank Lampard as their new manager following the recent departure of Rafa Benitez.

