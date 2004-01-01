Duncan Ferguson wants Everton manager job on permanent basis

Duncan Ferguson wants to be considered as Everton's new full-time manager following the sacking of Rafa Benitez, 90min has been told.

The Scotsman has again been tasked with leading the Toffees in the wake of a managerial sacking, having previously taken over on an interim basis when Marco Silva was dismissed in late 2019.

90min understands Ferguson is now eyeing up the top job permanently and wants to be considered if he takes over in the short term. The Everton squad are also pushing for Ferguson to be given the job.

The 50-year-old took charge of four games during his first interim spell, enjoying a memorable victory over Chelsea before recording three draws. He has since been part of the backroom staff for both Carlo Ancelotti and Benitez.

However, he isn't the only name in the picture for the Everton job.

90min revealed earlier this week that Wayne Rooney, Roberto Martinez and Graham Potter have emerged as their three top targets. Frank Lampard is also a contender and wants the job, being out of work since leaving Chelsea in 2019.

Potter recently rejected speculation over his future, insisting he remains happy at Brighton, who are currently ninth in the Premier League, nine points ahead of Everton. The Toffees are, however, also keen on the Seagulls' technical director Dan Ashworth, who has previously been linked with Newcastle.

Potter said on Monday: “I can’t comment on speculation, on things that are out there in the newspapers or wherever.

“I am focused on my job here. Repeat – happy here, very happy here with, in my opinion, one of the best run football clubs in the Premier League, with a fantastic owner, chairman, CEO, sports director, great people at the club, a nice environment to work in, an ambitious club."

Everton sit 16th in England's top flight, just six points above the relegation zone, having managed only one win in their last 13 games. They had actually started the season well following a worrying summer transfer window, sitting fifth following their 2-0 victory over Norwich in late September, but the run of form which cost Benitez his job has left them looking for a new manager for the sixth time since Martinez was relieved of his duties back in 2016.

