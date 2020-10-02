EA Sports Premier League Player of the Month Nominees for September Revealed

The eight-man shortlist for the Premier League's EA Sports Player of the Month award for September have been revealed, with five English players making the shortlist.

There is no surprise to see Everton's duo of James Rodriguez and certified goal machine Dominic Calvert-Lewin getting nods, while Leicester are the other top-flight club who've got two members in the shortlist.

Here are your nominees for the first 2020/21 @premierleague Player of the Month ?



Have your say on September's #PL POTM here ➡ https://t.co/p5a7hHYUWi#FUT21 pic.twitter.com/NUedNc45Ww — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 2, 2020

Starting with a man possessed at this moment in time, Calvert-Lewin has been in electric form for the Toffees this season, netting five goals already in the league, including a hat-trick at home to West Brom on matchday two.

Five goals in total in his three league outings so far have catapulted him to the top of the scoring charts, but he has had a helping hand along the way. New signing Rodriguez has taken to English football like a duck to water, also earning himself a place on EA's shortlist for September's award.

Also in the running are Foxes pair Timothy Castagne and Jamie Vardy. The Belgian full-back has been integral to the Foxes' winning start to the season, while five goals from Vardy has seen him sit atop the scoring charts with his Everton counterpart. Three of those came in a memorable 5-2 win away at Manchester City.

Harry Kane has got his season off to a rip-roaring start with 12 goal contributions in seven matches in all competitions, but with five assists already in the Premier League - four coming in one game - it's no surprise to see his name on the list.

Sadio Mane has picked up where he left off from last season, scoring three goals in his three top-flight outings, and helping Liverpool maintain a 100% start to the new campaign as they bid to defend their title.

New boys Leeds have made their return to the top tier of English football after a 16-year absence all the more welcome with two wins from their opening three matches. Key to those victories has been Patrick Bamford, who has scored in each of their three matches, including a late winner in the recent win over Sheffield United.

Completing the list is human sponge Tariq Lamptey. The Brighton right-back is not only frighteningly quick and skillful, but also a darn fine defender who seems to absorb energy from the 100 or so knocks he gets each match, propelling him on to some superb displays for Graham Potter's side.

