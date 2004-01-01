Erik ten Hag addresses rumours of potential Premier League switch

Erik ten Hag has insisted he is happy at Ajax as he continues to be linked to a move to the Premier League.

Ten Hag has done a terrific job since taking over in Amsterdam in 2017, leading his side to back-to-back Eredivisie titles as well as consistent success in Europe.

He infamously led Ajax to within seconds of the 2019 Champions League final and in this season's iteration of the competition his side have won their first four group games, ensuring progression to the knockout stages in the process.

Ten Hag has also helped facilitate a conveyor belt of young players, including Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong and more recently, Ryan Gravenberch.

With credentials like this, it is no surprise that he has attracted attention from some of Europe's top sides. Manchester United has been mentioned as a potential destination recently while Tottenham, Everton and newly-moneyed Newcastle United have been linked too.

However, in a recent interview Ten Hag insisted that he is not looking for a move away from Ajax.

"I live in the present, so I find it hard to answer this," he told ESPN.

"I always want to improve my team, and as long as I feel this motivation I want to keep going, if Ajax wants that too.

"I am happy at Ajax. I can work there in a good way. The conditions and the climate are good. Good management and very nice staff, and not to forget I have a very good group of players, which is also flexible.''

For now Ten Hag will remain focussed on maintaining Ajax's spotless Champions League record as well as extending their lead at the top of the Eredivisie table.

They are currently level on points with second-placed PSV Eindhoven, though they do boast an incredible plus-35 goal difference, having conceded twice all season.