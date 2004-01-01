Everton 0-0 Tottenham: Player ratings as Conte's Spurs are held to a draw

Antonio Conte's first Premier League game in charge of Spurs saw them draw 0-0 at Everton.

A feisty affair ultimately yielded no goals as both sides missed the chance to climb to sixth in the table heading into the international break.

It was a first half of few chances at Goodison Park, with Everton having some early sighters that didn't trouble Spurs, while Lucas Moura had a great chance to slip through Son Heung-min one-on-one but dribbled down a dead end instead.

Demarai Gray danced through the Spurs defence and went down in the area under a challenge from Oliver Skipp, but referee Chris Kavanagh saw nothing wrong with the challenge and play continued.

Harry Kane picked out Sergio Reguilon with a deep cross just before the break, but the Spaniard couldn't keep his volley down.

Anthony Gordon lashed an awkward volley over the top at the start of the second half, while Reguilon's curled effort seemed destined for the top corner before Ben Godfrey got his head in the way.

Everton were awarded a penalty just after the hour mark when Hugo Lloris brought down Richarlison, but after a lengthy VAR check, the decision was reversed when it appeared that the Spurs captain got a touch on the ball.

That decision sparked the Goodison faithful into life, but Everton were unable to turn that momentum into a goal.

Giovani Lo Celso struck the post from range before Digne got a vital block to deny Emerson Royal at the far post as the clock wound down.

Mason Holgate was sent off after a VAR check for a high challenge on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, but Everton held on and the points were shared.

Everton player ratings

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Godfrey put his horror show at Wolves behind him | OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Jordan Pickford (GK) - 6/10 - Swept up a few times but had little to do in way of shot-stopping.



Seamus Coleman (RB) - 5/10 - Wasn't astoundingly bad but he just didn't really do anything.



Michael Keane (CB) - 6/10 - Far more assured of himself today.



Ben Godfrey (CB) - 7/10 - Recovery pace stopped Spurs getting in behind and was excellent one-vs-one.



Lucas Digne (LB) - 6/10 - Made a couple of decent crosses that weren't met. His duel with Emerson was one of the more intriguing battles (seriously, not a lot happened in this game).

2. Midfielders

Allan was excellent | Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Andros Townsend (RM) - 4/10 - Rotated a lot with Gordon, Gray and Richarlison, but didn't have too much luck in any position against his former side.



Allan (CM) - 8/10 - Very quick to close down Spurs in midfield. A fine game.



Fabian Delph (CM) - 6/10 - An up-and-down game for Delph, who looked both unfit and like Everton's most senior player.



Anthony Gordon (LM) - 5/10 - Been one of Everton's better players this season but was very subdued here.

3. Forwards

Richarlison didn't threaten Spurs enough | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Demarai Gray (CF) - 5/10 - Looked dangerous when he had the ball, which probably should have been more often.



Richarlison (CF) - 4/10 - Looked more dangerous in the second half but not enough to actually create a decent opening.

4. Substitutes

Tom Davies (CM) - 6/10 - Got stuck in, just as the Goodison crowd would have liked.



Mason Holgate (CM) - 2/10 - Came on. Fouled Hojbjerg. Got sent off.



Jean-Philippe Gbamin (CM) - N/A

Tottenham player ratings

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Lloris just about got the ball | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Hugo Lloris (GK) - 7/10 - Got a vital touch before bringing down Richarlison. Stood tall in goal.



Cristian Romero (CB) - 6/10 - Couldn't quite nail his long-range passes but at least kept Richarlison quiet for the most part.



Eric Dier (CB) - 5/10 - Wasn't at fault for a goal. Massive improvement.



Ben Davies (CB) - 5/10 - A bit quiet, which I guess isn't necessarily a bad thing for a defender in a game like this.

6. Midfielders

Emerson was impressive | Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Emerson Royal (RM) - 7/10 - Probably Spurs' best player. His energy on the flank helped them progress up the pitch.



Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (CM) - 4/10 - Not one of his finer games. Sloppy on and off the ball.



Oliver Skipp (CM) - 6/10 - Doesn't compliment Hojbjerg well without another midfielder, but at least he put in a passable performance.



Sergio Reguilon (LM) - 5/10 - Booked early for a tactical foul on Townsend. Wasteful going forward but at least kept Everton at bay at the other end.

7. Forwards

Kane was quiet | Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Lucas Moura (RW) - 2/10 - A headless chicken, a deer in the headlights - any cliche describing someone who has no idea what to do would perfectly describe this performance.



Harry Kane (CF) - 3/10 - Conte's plan for Kane to remain up top more often was evident, though one of their best chances came when he roamed into the channels to cross for Reguilon. Isolated and couldn't impose himself on the game.



Son Heung-min (LW) - 4/10 - Made some good runs that went unnoticed, but found it hard to run at Everton's backline with the ball at his feet.

8. Substitutes

Matt Doherty (LM) - 5/10 - Helped Davies double up on fellow Irishman Coleman.



Giovani Lo Celso (RW) - 3/10 - Unable to complete most basic tasks asked of a professional footballer.



Tanguy Ndombele (LW) - 5/10