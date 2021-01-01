Everton 0-1 West Ham: Player ratings as Hammers leave it late for win

West Ham snatched three points away at Everton on New Year's Day in an uninspiring affair, giving head coach David Moyes his first win against the Toffees since leaving Goodison Park in 2013.

A pedestrian opening 45 minutes saw neither side able to take a hold of the game despite it being open enough for both sides to strike with a little more urgency. The best chance of the half came in the closing few minutes when Bernard tested Darren Randolph with a volley that, truthfully, was comfortable for the goalkeeper.

The intensity levels increased somewhat after the break as the second half wore on and substitutes were introduced, but the quality was still lacking. Declan Rice tried to spur on the Irons and fizzed a teasing ball across the box while Aaron Cresswell came close from an audacious free kick, but neither chances were ever enough to truly test Jordan Pickford.

Tomas Soucek broke the deadlock after 86 minutes when he reacted well at the back post to fire home from a deflected shot, giving West Ham a late but huge three points.

In an admittedly underwhelming New Year's Day clash, here are your player ratings from Goodison Park.

EVERTON

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Coleman bursts past Michail Antonio | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Jordan Pickford (GK) - 5/10 - Barely got his gloves dirty in the first half.



Seamus Coleman (RB) - 6/10 - The skipper grew into the game and showed a level of intensity higher than many of his colleagues, trying to bomb forward and push Bernard higher up.



Yerry Mina (CB) - 5/10 - Lacked any real intensity or urgency from deep which set the tone throughout the team.



Mason Holgate (CB) - 5/10 - Similar opening 45 minutes to his partner; lacking intensity or desire to bring the ball out and cause a spark.



Ben Godfrey (LB) - 6/10 - Occasionally looked to venture forward which made it clear that left back isn't quite Godfrey's natural position. Solid defensively, though, and dealt well with both Bowen and Coufal.

2. Midfielders

Davies looked bright in the midfield | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - 5/10 - Unusually poor day at the office for Doucoure who only seemed to threaten going forwards in phases.



Tom Davies (CM) - 7/10 - Confidence-inspiring first half for Davies who read play well and worked hard to snuff out danger from West Ham. The Toffees' best midfielder.



Gylfi Sigurdsson (CM) - 4/10 - Didn't see enough of the ball in dangerous areas to make any real impact and was too hesitant in possession. Not enough risks taken from Sigurdsson.

3. Forwards

Calvert-Lewin was swallowed by West Ham's resilient defence | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Bernard (RW) - 4/10 - Bernard looked void of confidence and spent too long with the ball at his feet, which naturally saw him replaced by James Rodriguez.



Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST) - 5/10 - Made some solid runs into channels and tried one or two flicks into teammates, but it was a quiet performance for the man without a goal in his last five games.



Richarlison (LW) - 4/10 - Tried to swap wings half way through the first half but it didn't mask a seriously lacking performance. Richarlison looked off the pace on his return to the side.

4. Substitutes

Andre Gomes - 7/10 - Looked energised from the bench and added an improved level of quality from deep for Everton, knitting together play with simple passes.



James Rodriguez - 6/10 - The Colombian barely influenced the game upon his return from injury.



Cenk Tosun - 5/10

WEST HAM

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Coufal battles with Ben Godfrey | Pool/Getty Images

Darren Randolph (GK) - 6/10 - A late change before kick off saw Randolph thrusted into the XI for only his third league start for West Ham. He was stood twiddling his thumbs between the sticks until the end of the first half when he reacted well to deny Bernard.



Vladimir Coufal (RB) - 6/10 - The effort levels couldn't be faulted from the Czech, but he occasionally lacked accuracy going forward.



Craig Dawson (CB) - 5/10 - Dawson went down injured after 15 minutes but recovered and played on, granted he had very little to do.



Angelo Ogbonna (CB) - 6/10 - Made a few decent interceptions but enjoyed an easy first half. Led the charge again as the intensity slowly ramped up and commanded West Ham's box expertly with 7 clearances.



Aaron Cresswell (LB) - 6/10 - Very quiet opening 45 minutes for Cresswell but kept Richarlison quiet and forced the Toffees into swapping wings. Impressed in the second half and came close from a free kick.

6. Midfielders

Declan Rice (DM) - 7/10 - Perhaps West Ham's only bright spark and one of few players on the pitch who looked alive. Rice was trying to push his teammates on, but a lack of quality around him limited his impact.



Tomas Soucek (DM) - 7/10 - A relatively quiet game for Soucek who couldn't find full gear until late on when he proved West Ham's match-winner once again.



Jarrod Bowen (RM) - 6/10 - Bowen was much more confident working down the right flank and made some crisp deliveries both short and long in the first half. Made way for Andriy Yarmolenko which was a little unfortunate.



Said Benrahma (AM) - 5/10 - Looked bright on and off the ball for West Ham in the first half and led the press, but didn't show up after the break and his performance levels faded.



Pablo Fornals (LM) - 5/10 - Fornals worked hard off the ball and was constantly present to help Aaron Cresswell defensively down the left flank, but offered little in attack.

7. Forward

Haller looked off the pace against Everton | Pool/Getty Images

Sebastien Haller (ST) - 4/10 - The Ivorian was starved of high quality service at times but, truthfully, could've asserted himself a lot more. Far too static and often ball watching which saw him hooked on the hour.

8. Substitutes

Michail Antonio - 7/10 - Looked immediately more threatening than Haller when thrown on after an hour and moved well to create space for himself. Lacked match sharpness but added some much-needed energy.



Manuel Lanzini - 6/10



Andriy Yarmolenko - 5/10