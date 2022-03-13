Everton 0-1 Wolves: Player ratings as Coady header sinks Toffees

Everton's survival hopes took another hit on Sunday afternoon as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Wolves at Goodison Park.

A fourth successive Premier League defeat leaves Frank Lampard's side in an even more precarious position as they now find themselves without a points gap between themselves and the relegation zone.

They'll be bitterly disappointed with the result, having woefully faded out of proceedings after a very encouraging beginning to the game.

Everton would have been good value for an early lead, only for Jose Sa to deny Richarlison a fifth-minute opener when one-on-one. The hosts remained in the ascendancy throughout the majority of the opening period, although struggled to find a killer touch to take advantage and actually failed to create many clear-cut opportunities.

Spurred on by their hosts' lack of potency, Wolves very much grew into the game and started looking dangerous soon before the break. Raul Jimenez threatened a couple of times before Michael Oliver blew up for half time, firstly forcing Jordan Pickford into a smart stop before blazing over with a bicycle kick from Daniel Podence's cross.

With neither side able to get that elusive deadlock-breaker, however, Oliver's whistle put an end to a heated first half in which some crunching challenges provoked some fierce competition.

While there was little action in front of goal in the opening period, Wolves ensured that wouldn't be the case after the break as they resumed the action with blistering pace and took the lead inside four minutes of the restart.

Boyhood Liverpool fan Conor Coady was responsible for hushing the home fans, as he leapt highest to clinically glance home Ruben Neves' brilliant cross from the right-hand side.

The Toffees reacted well but it was Bruno Lage's side that looked most likely to get the game's second, as they simply built play with more vigour and intent than their hosts - a fact that led to Lampard's men seemingly losing hope and desire.

With frustrated groans among the Goodison faithful mounting, Everton's chances of snatching a point decreased even further with just over ten minutes remaining as Jonjoe Kenny - who up to this point had been having a great game - was booked for a second time due to a rash foul on Jimenez.

There was even less chance of a Toffees fightback thereafter, allowing a controlled Wolves side to see out a well-deserved 1-0 victory for their second Premier League win on the bounce, taking them into the top seven in the table.

Everton player ratings

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Jordan Pickford (GK) - 5/10 - Not much chance of saving Coady's header, and wasn't tested all that much otherwise.



Jonjoe Kenny (CB) - 4/10 - Was having such a good game until a moment of silliness saw him sent off. A real shame.



Mason Holgate (CB) - 6/10 - Did well to get across the back line and protect his colleagues on the cover.



Ben Godfrey (CB) - 7/10 - Uncompromising and solid in the challenge, showing great bite and aggression as he managed to recover possession seven times.

2. Wing-backs & midfielders

Seamus Coleman (RWB) - 5/10 - A bit of a nuisance when venturing into the final third, but once again struggled to assert himself on the game.



Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - 5/10 - Defensively tenacious at the heart of the side, making six tackles, but wasn't quick or forward-thinking enough in possession.



Donny van de Beek (CM) - 3/10 - Did some decent work on the back foot but really not that much to report; the game seemed to pass him by.



Vitaliy Mykolenko (LWB) - 4/10 - Couldn't replicate the dangerous creativity he showed in the opening minutes and was hooked off before the hour mark having lost a couple of defensive battles.

3. Forwards

Anthony Gordon (RW) - 6/10 - Great energy and potency throughout his game; consistently pressed high and proved a real livewire in the final third, managing two key passes.



Richarlison (ST) - 5/10 - Should have broken the deadlock in what was a lively start. Continued to provide a danger, but couldn't find a decisive moment.



Demarai Gray (LW) - 5/10 - Bright and fresh to begin with, although his lack of game time in recent weeks might have contributed to his fading out.

4. Substitutes

Dele Alli (CM) - 6/10 - Injected a bit of a spark in the middle of the pitch and helped build play with more efficiency and energy. That just wasn't enough, though.



Andros Townsend (LW) - 4/10 - Squandered a good chance from a free kick in stoppage time.

Wolves player ratings

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Jose Sa (GK) - 8/10 - Important stop to deny Richarlsion early on and remained resolute throughout.



Max Kilman (CB) - 7/10 - Dominant in the air and alert to show great positioning in his defensive third, while also demonstrating his ability in possession - a player with tremendous potential.



Conor Coady (CB) - 8/10 - Assumed control as time progressed and put in a very solid performance. Rose well to give his side the lead in the second half - a goal he visibly really, really enjoyed.



Romain Saiss (CB) - 7/10 - Good awareness to cut out the danger on several occasions, making three clearances.

6. Wing-backs & midfielders

Jonny (RWB) - 7/10 - Really bright when surging upfield and caused problems, registering three key passes.



Ruben Neves (CM) - 8/10 - Started running the show as time passed, showing some brilliant progressive touches to build play, notably doing fantastic work to assist Coady's opener.



Leander Dendoncker (CM) - 6/10 - Some nice movement to occupy empty spaces, and managed to close gaps well in the centre of the field.



Joao Moutinho (CM) - 6/10 - Read the game well and scurried around to break play up, making four ball recoveries, although might be disappointed with his creative impact - especially from set pieces.



Marcal (LWB) - 6/10 - Fared well defensively but was rather anonymous further up the pitch.

7. Forwards

Hwang Hee-Chan (ST) - N/A - Got onfield treatment three times before finally being taken off because of injury.



Raul Jimenez (ST) - 6/10 - Didn't see a lot of the ball, but was dangerous with what he was given.

8. Substitutes

Daniel Podence (ST) - 6/10 - Increased the visitors' intensity after his introduction and showed some lovely touches throughout, making three key passes.



Francisco Trincao (CM) - N/A



Fabio Silva (ST) - N/A