Everton 0-2 Fulham: Player ratings as Josh Maja brace gives Cottagers vital win

Josh Maja bagged a brace on his first Premier League start as Fulham secured a vital 2-0 Premier League win over a lacklustre Everton on Sunday night in what was their first ever league victory at Goodison Park.

The first half was a drab affair with the Toffees looking seriously disjointed going forward without the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

✅ First start for Fulham

✅ First Premier League goal



It doesn't get much better than that for Josh Maja! ? pic.twitter.com/aoKjJzbFG5 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 14, 2021

Luckily, the game sparked into life after the break with the visitors taking the lead through Maja, who slid home Ola Aina's searching cross for his first Fulham goal. The Cottagers then took control, with Maja grabbing a deserved second when he tapped in the rebound after Harrison Reed's shot struck the post.

Everton offered little in the way of a response, with Josh King's strike - which was ruled out for offside - the closest they came to scoring all evening.

Here are your Toffees and Fulham player ratings from Merseyside...

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Holgate had a frustrating evening | Pool/Getty Images

Robin Olsen (GK) - 5/10 - Flapped at a cross early on and was nearly punished. Not a lot he could do about either goal.



Seamus Coleman (RB) - 6/10 - Struck the post with a fierce effort in the first half. Also defended pretty well before being substituted so Everton could restructure.



Ben Godfrey (CB) - 5/10 - Hoofed it upfield to little success. Needed to show more composure.



Mason Holgate (CB) - 6/10 - Did not play too badly. Dealt with most of what came his way and used the ball pretty well. Did lose Maja for his first goal though.



Lucas Digne (LB) - 5/10 - Had no luck against Tete. When he did get in a crossing position, his delivery was poor.

2. Midfielders

Everton lost the midfield battle | MICHAEL REGAN/Getty Images

Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - 5/10 - Huffed and puffed as Fulham played around his press fairly easily.



Tom Davies (CM) - 5/10 - Put in a combative display but was lacking in possession, giving the ball away frequently.



Andre Gomes (CM) - 4/10 - Needed to offer his side a lot more creativity. He did not complete a single key pass all game.

3. Forwards

Sigurdsson stepped in to replace the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin | Pool/Getty Images

James Rodriguez (RW) - 6/10 - His side's brightest spark by some distance. His teammates were not on his wave length though, much to his visible annoyance.



Gylfi Sigurdsson (ST) - 4/10 - Complete bystander before the break, barely touching the ball. Not much of an improvement after moving into midfield in the second half.



Richarlison (LW) - 4/10 - Had four, yes FOUR, touches in the first half. Was isolated out wide so moved centrally to little effect. Pretty woeful to be honest.

4. Substitutes

King has a goal ruled out for offside | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Joshua King - 5/10 - Lazily strayed offside in the second half and had a goal chalked off.



Michael Keane - 6/10 - Did not do much wrong after coming on.



Bernard - 5/10 - Minimal impact from the diminutive Brazilian.

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Aina set up Maja just after the break | Pool/Getty Images

Alphonse Areola (GK) - 6/10 - Everton gave him his easiest game of the season.



Kenny Tete (RB) - 7/10 - Showed his pace with some impressive recovery runs. Also contributed to Fulham's build up play with some accurate long passes.



Joachim Andersen (CB) - 7/10 - Helped keep Richarlison quiet with some touch tight marking.



Tosin Adarabioyo (CB) - 7/10 - Snuffed out danger before it developed with some fine positioning and also dominated in the air.



Ola Aina (LB) - 8/10 - One of his best displays of the season. Provided a potent threat going forward, assisting Fulham's goal with a great cross.

6. Midfielders

Reed starred for Fulham | Pool/Getty Images

Harrison Reed (CM) - 9/10 - Did a lot of his teammates' dirty work, recycling possession while also catching the eye with several big switches. Created Maja's goal by firing a shot onto the post as well. Man of the match.



Mario Lemina (CM) - 8/10 - Played off Reed effectively, helping him to break up the game and keep the Cottagers ticking over.



Ruben Loftus-Cheek (CM) - 7/10 - Played his part in helping Fulham dominate the midfield, racking up two interceptions and a clearance.

7. Forwards

Maja scored his first Fulham goal since joining from Bordeaux | Pool/Getty Images

Bobby Decordova-Reid (RW) - 7/10 - Looked dangerous in the first half, carving out a pair of good chances for his team.



Josh Maja (ST) - 9/10 - Repaid Scott Parker's faith in him with a poacher's goal just after the break. He worked hard throughout and deserved his tap in.



Ademola Lookman (LW) - 8/10 - Was always looking to cause problems with his direct running. Very impressive at his old stomping ground.

8. Substitutes

Cavaleiro played his part in the win | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Ivan Cavaleiro - 7/10 - Worked hard to help his side see out the win.



Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa - 6/10 - Solid and tenacious.



Josh Onomah - 5/10 - On the pitch for a matter of minutes and still managed to pick up a yellow card.