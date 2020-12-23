Everton 0-2 Manchester United: Player Ratings as Red Devils Reach Carabao Cup Semi-Finals

Manchester United booked their place in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday evening.

In a game of few opportunities, it was a moment of quality from Edinson Cavani that proved decisive. The Uruguayan struck a fizzing left-foot drive from the edge of the area into the bottom corner to give United the lead two minutes from time.

Substitute Anthony Martial confirmed United's last four place at the death with a cool, close-range finish.

Let's get into some player ratings.

EVERTON

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Olsen started between the sticks for Everton | Pool/Getty Images

Robin Olsen (GK) - 5/10 - Looked a bit chaotic in the opening exchanges, clocking Mina round the nose as he attempted to punch clear, before almost being dispossessed by Cavani after dithering on the ball. Did well to hold onto a Fernandes free kick.



Seamus Coleman (RB) - 6/10 - Embarked on one particularly tenacious, driving run down the right flank in the first half, getting the better of Telles before feeding Calvert-Lewin.



Michael Keane (CB) - 6/10 - Looked sluggish in the opening exchanges, dispossessed by Cavani and Greenwood inside the first eight minutes



Yerry Mina (CB) - 7/10 - Produced a terrific, stretching clearance on the stroke of half-time to prevent Cavani being played through on goal.



Ben Godfrey (LB) - 6/10 - Like most of the Everton back five, looked messy early in the first half and was robbed by Axel Tuanzebe as the Toffees came close to conceding. Grew in confidence as the game progressed and enjoyed a few raids forward. Allowed Cavani to cut inside onto his left for United's winner.

2. Midfielders

Sigurosson started in midfield for Everton | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Andre Gomes (CM) - 5/10 - Never really able to stamp his authority on the game, with Doucoure the much livelier of the midfield pair. Gave the ball away in the final third on a couple of occasions and was replaced before the hour mark.



Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - 7/10 - Offered so much in midfield, breaking up play effectively and striding forward purposefully when in possession. In an uneventful evening, he was one of Everton's standout performers.



Gylfi Sigurdsson (CAM) - 6/10 - Created Everton's most promising opening of the first half, weaving through challenges inside the box before seeing his goal-bound effort blocked. Forced Henderson into a good save from a well-struck free kick.

3. Forwards

Calvert-Lewin started up top for Everton | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Richarlison (LW) - 5/10 - Frequently swapped flanks with Iwobi but struggled to get the better of either Telles or Tuanzebe. Forced off with a head injury following a collision with Bailly after 55 minutes.



Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST) - 5/10 - Hardly had a sniff of goal, with his evening largely restricted to hold-up play.



Alex Iwobi (RW) - 6/10 - Looked really lively, demonstrating flashes of real skill, but his final ball was often lacking - notably during a promising second half counter-attack when he massively overhit a cross from the left.

4. Substitutes

Bernard - 5/10



Tom Davies - 6/10



Cenk Tosun - N/A

MANCHESTER UNITED

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Henderson started between the sticks for United | Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Dean Henderson (GK) - 6/10 - Kept out a Sigurdsson free kick with a strong, stretching save but otherwise had very little to do.



Axel Tuanzebe (RB) - 7/10 - Did well to stand up Richarlison and dispossess the Everton man as he surged dangerously into the United box in the first half, typifying his solid defensive display.



Eric Bailly (CB) - 7/10 - A resolute defensive performance as Everton struggled to carve out any meaningful opportunities. Mopped up well to prevent Calvert-Lewin racing through in the second half following a Maguire mistake.



Harry Maguire (CB) - 6/10 - Made an important interception to prevent the ball from falling to Godfrey in the box as the Everton full-back prepared to strike goalwards. Fortunate to not be punished after gifting Calvert-Lewin possession inside his own half.



Alex Telles (LB) - 7/10 - Picked Cavani out at the back post with a looping cross in the first half, with the United forward subsequently drawing a save from Olsen. Produced another inviting delivery that was glanced wide by Greenwood. Coleman beat him once in the first half, but otherwise thoroughly assured defensively.

6. Midfielders

Matic started in the middle for United | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Nemanja Matic (CDM) - 6/10 - Sound in possession, moving the ball around quickly and efficiently and did a decent job shielding the back four as Everton failed to threaten.



Paul Pogba (CM) - 6/10 - Teed up Van de Beek with a delightful back heel for United's first opening of the game. Headed a decent chance straight down the throat of Olsen in the first half, dispossessed Sigurdsson with a particularly good sliding challenge in the second.



Bruno Fernandes (CAM) - 6/10 - Blazed a good chance over from the edge of the area in the second half - a position from which he would normally be expected to test the keeper at the very least. Struck the crossbar at the death.

7. Forwards

Cavani was heavily involved in the opening exchanges | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Mason Greenwood (RW) - 5/10 - Glanced a header just wide in the first half. Lively and dangerous during United's early spell of dominance but faded a bit as the game progressed. Substituted before the 70-minute mark.



Edinson Cavani (ST) - 8/10 - Almost opened the scoring with a volley from a tight angle, but was denied by Olsen. A real nuisance during the opening exchanges, but saw less of the ball as Everton grew into the game. Hit the winner with a fabulous left-footed drive from the edge of the area.



Donny van de Beek (LW) - 5/10 - Saw a first half effort deflected over. Drifted inside instead of hugging the left touchline but had a relatively quiet evening. Replaced before the 70-minute mark.

8. Substitutes

Marcus Rashford - 6/10



Anthony Martial - 7/10 - Rounded off the win with a cool finish at the death.



Luke Shaw - 5/10