Everton 1-0 Southampton: Player ratings as Richarlison strike piles misery on Saints

Richarlison's early finish made it nine Premier League games without a win for Southampton on Monday night, as Everton piled the misery on Ralph Hasenhuttl's team and ended a barren home run.

The hosts had the lead within ten minutes when the Brazilian continued his impressive recent form. He ran onto Gylfi Sigurdsson's clever pass, before taking the ball round Fraser Forster to score.

? | "That's the worst possible start for Southampton!"



Richarlison opens the scoring for Everton with a cool finish! ❄



Richarlison was on his game early on and felt he should have doubled his team's lead when a Sigurdsson free-kick flashed into his path, but he couldn't get enough on the ball to direct it goalwards.

The less said about the second half the better as Everton efficiently saw things out, but for all Southampton's lack of intensity, they should have equalised late on. Moussa Djenepo spurned one chance, before Jan Vestergaard was denied by a great stop from Jordan Pickford at close range.

It was far from a classic with just one shot on target apiece, but here are your player ratings.

EVERTON

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Keane thought he'd scored | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Jordan Pickford (GK) - 6/10 - Could have played with his gloves off for 87 minutes. Great stop to deny Vestergaard though and tidy in his distribution throughout.



Mason Holgate (RB) - 6/10 - Gave the ball away a lot but defended well enough. Tried to get forward despite obvious discomfort whenever he ventured outside of his defensive third.



Michael Keane (CB) - 7/10 - Battling performance at the back. Had the ball in the back of the net in the first half but had his fun ruined by a tight offside.



Ben Godfrey (CB) - 6/10 - Pretty much strolled it. His pace allowed Everton to play with a high line and keep Southampton at bay.



Lucas Digne (LB) - 7/10 - Not at his creative best but made enough of the space in front of him and kept opposing winger Djenepo under wraps.

2. Midfielders

Andre Gomes challenges Stuart Armstrong | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Allan (CDM) - 7/10 - Broke things up well between the lines and moved the ball on efficiently.



Aboulaye Doucoure (CM) - 6/10 - Fought well in the engine room. Kept things simple but hardly put a foot wrong.



Andre Gomes (CM) - 7/10 - Exceptional in his long-range passing, provided some width in a narrow shape and put in an admirable shift off the ball.



Gylfi Sigurdsson (AM) - 8/10 - Who needs James Rodriguez anyway? Lovely ball for the opener and looked a real threat back in his natural position.

3. Forwards

Three goals in three games for Richarlison | Pool/Getty Images

Richarlison (CF) - 7/10 - Cool finish for the opener, taking the ball beyond Forster and driving it in from a tight angle. Faded in the second half but can't have too many complaints about his performance.



Dominic Calvert-Lewin (CF) - 6/10 - A demon in the air even if he didn't do much with the ball at his feet this time out. Made himself a nuisance.

4. Substitutes

87' Blues go close on the counter before Carlo makes our first sub - Gomes off for Iwobi.

? 1-0 ?



Alex Iwobi (Gomes, 87) - N/A

SOUTHAMPTON

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Salisu fought with Calvert-Lewin throughout | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Fraser Forster (GK) - 6/10 - Sums up how bad the game was that the losing keeper is getting the fewest touches of the ball.



Jan Bednarek (RB) - 6/10 - Looked awkward at right-back but did a decent job in the circumstances with a few important blocks and tackles.



Mohammed Salisu (CB) - 4/10 - Will have nightmares about the countless challenges he lost to Calvert-Lewin. Hooked for Nathan Tella on the hour.



Jan Vestergaard (CB) - 5/10 - Mixed bag. Made a few important blocks but got it all wrong for the opener and struggled to organise a ropey defensive line.



Ryan Bertrand (LB) - 5/10 - You'd think he would have made more of Everton's narrow midfield shape but he struggled to get up and down the left flank. Pass marks defensively.

6. Midfielders

Armstrong was a busy bee | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Moussa Djenepo (RM) - 6/10 - Showed for the ball enough but disappeared out of the game when he was moved to right-back in the second half - a consequence of Hasenhuttl's paper thin squad. Blazed the best chance of the game over the bar.



Stuart Armstrong (CM) - 7/10 - Couldn't get on the ball as much as he normally does from out wide but seemed to relish the hustle and bustle of the engine room. Drove Saints forward at times, put himself about and covered plenty of ground.



James Ward-Prowse (CM) - 6/10 - Quiet day at the office by his standards - probably due to a lack of free kicks.



Nathan Redmond (LM) - 4/10 - 'Hopeless' might be harsh...let's just say his passing and decision-making were 'really poor' instead.

7. Forwards

The only way Ings was hitting the back of the net | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Danny Ings (CF) - 5/10 - Was the only player pressing until far too late in the game from a Southampton perspective. His second-half touch map made for a very easy game of connect the dots.



Che Adams (CF) - 4/10 - If I said I didn't realise he was on until he was substituted off, I would be exaggerating. But not by much.

8. Substitutes

Nathan Tella (Salisu, 63) - 6/10



Dan N'Lundulu (Adams, 77) - 5/10



Caleb Watts (Redmond, 88) - N/A