Everton 1-1 Leicester: Player ratings as Richarlison rescues vital late point

Everton's hopes of Premier League survival received a huge boost as Richarlison's injury-time goal earned a 1-1 draw with Leicester.

Harvey Barnes' fifth-minute goal looked to have earned Brendan Rodgers' side all three points, condemning Everton to their 19th defeat of the season, but the Brazilian's late goal from Dele Alli's centre means they now have a four-point advantage over Burnley in the race for survival.

Leicester came close to opening the scoring in the very first minute at a vocal Goodison Park, but a wonderful last-gasp tackle from captain Seamus Coleman prevented Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from getting a strike away on goal.

The lively atmosphere did little to deter the visitors and just a few minutes later they did have an early lead.

Neat build-up play involving Youri Tielemans and Ricardo Pereira eventually played in James Maddison, and the in-form midfielder's cut-back was turned home from close range by Barnes after Kelechi Iheanacho had attempted to stab goalwards.

Maddison could have made it two soon after, only to shoot straight at Jordan Pickford, before Everton should have levelled the scores through Richarlison. Picked out by Anthony Gordon's flashing centre, the Brazilian contrived to cushion the ball wide of Kasper Schmeichel's post when it looked easier to score.

Demarai Gray had the half's only other real chance, bending the ball just wide of the far post after a neat corner routine, but Everton's lack of impetus given their perilous position in the league was a real surprise.

After the interval, Leicester looked the more likely to double their advantage, Pickford making a good save from Maddison's fierce drive after Schmeichel had denied Richarlison at the other end.

Dele Alli's half-hour cameo didn't look it would turn the tide, but his late scuffed cross made its way to Richarlison - who had missed another glorious opportunity minutes earlier - and he bundled the ball into Schmeichel's far corner.

Everton vs Leicester player ratings

1. Everton (4-3-3)

Seamus Coleman put in a captain's performance | Jan Kruger/GettyImages

GK: Jordan Pickford - 6/10 - Powerless to do anything about the goal but was alert with a couple of other smart saves.



RB: Seamus Coleman - 8/10 - Put his foot in time and time again, often coming away with the ball. Brilliant last-ditch tackle in the first minute.



RCB: Yerry Mina - 6/10 - Back in the team after a lengthy lay-off and was fairly up to speed. Strong in the air as you'd expect.



LCB: Ben Godfrey - 6/10 - Hard to get into a rhythm when your position changes so much - but Godfrey did well for the most part. The closer of the two centre-backs to Iheanacho, the former Norwich man kept him quiet.



LB: Vitaliy Mykolenko - 6/10 - Not out to Pereira fast enough in the build-up to Leicester's opening goal but made a couple of good interventions.



DM: Allan - 4/10 - Would expect more from a player of Allan's calibre in a game of such importance. Bypassed by Leicester's passing through the lines too often.



DM: Fabian Delph - 6/10 - Popped a few smart passes around and won his fair share of duels. Covered the ground well for a player with so few minutes under his belt.



CM: Alex Iwobi - 5/10 - Made a couple of bursting runs with the ball but unable to produce an end product.



RM: Anthony Gordon - 7/10 - Lacked a bit of quality and composure with his final ball, but you couldn't fault Gordon's application. One for the present and future.



LM: Demarai Gray - 6/10 - Used by Everton as their main outlet of attack. Bent a fine effort just wide of the post after a smart corner routine and was generally bright and energetic. Hooked to allow a slight tweak up front.



CF: Richarlison - 6/10 - Didn't look comfortable in a lone central striking role, evidenced by his improvement after moving wide left. Visibly frustrated as he missed two great chances but redeemed himself with the equaliser.



SUB: Dele Alli (58' for Allan) - 6/10 - Bought on to inject a bit of life into Everton's performance but had more of the opposite effect until the last minute.



SUB: Salomon Rondon (66' for Gray) - 5/10 - His mere presence gave the game a different dynamic, though his decision making and goal threat left plenty to be desired. Deft touch on Dele's cross means he'll get the assist credit.

2. Leicester (4-3-3)

Fofana is back and looking good | Michael Regan/GettyImages

GK: Kasper Schmeichel - 6/10 - Started to practice his time-wasting skills in the first half, though he was likely trying to amuse himself. Made a couple of smart saves in the second half.



RB: Ricardo Pereira - 7/10 - Good movement in the early exchanges led to Leicester's opener. Classy operator.



RCB: Wesley Fofana - 6/10 - Has the potential to be one of the best defenders in the world. Not brilliant here but glimpses of what he can do.



LCB: Jonny Evans - 7/10 - Steady as rock in defence, particularly in the air. Showed form is temporary but class is permanent.



LB: Timothy Castagne - 6/10 - The Belgian's versatility is hugely valuable to this Leicester side when going forward. A couple of nice switches of play but caught out by Pickford's late long ball.



DM: Nampalys Mendy - 6/10 - Nibbled around and closed down pockets of space to good effect.



CM: Youri Tielemans - 6/10 - Saw plenty of the ball early on as Everton struggled to get a foothold in the game. More than capable of upping the ante but faded.



CM: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - 8/10 - Getting better with every performance in Leicester's midfield. Not flashy, not quick, but very intelligent and clever on the ball, particularly when it comes to picking a pass.



RF James Maddison - 7/10 - Looked capable of making things happen at will. A joy to watch when in full flow though he didn't quite hit those heights.



CF: Kelechi Iheanacho - 5/10 - A little subdued in truth as the majority of Leicester's build-up play took place around him. Played a part in the opener but otherwise quiet.



LF: Harvey Barnes - 7/10 - In the right place at the right time to put Leicester ahead, steering home from close range. Lively at times.



SUB: Ademola Lookman (67' for Barnes) - 6/10 - Buzzed around on the left as Leicester sought a second goal.



SUB: Patson Daka (77' for Iheanacho) - N/A



SUB: Daniel Amartey (84' for Mendy) - N/A

Player of the Match: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall