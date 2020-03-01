Everton 1-1 Man Utd: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Bruno Fernandes Rescues Point After De Gea Gaffe

​Manchester United and Everton played out a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park on Sunday, as a pair of goalkeeping errors gifted either side their goal in their Premier League encounter.

Goodison Park was stunned just three minutes in as David De Gea dithered on the ball for too long, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin closing the goalkeeper down and deflecting his attempted clearance into the net. United nearly equalised moments later, but Nemanja Matic's curling strike crashed against the crossbar.

Bruno Fernandes brought his side back into the game though, firing in at the near post from outside the box with question marks raised over Jordan Pickford's attempt at being a goalkeeper.

Gylfi Sigurdsson was next to be denied by the woodwork, as his 56th minute free-kick smacked the post to deny Everton putting their noses back in front. It was the hosts who were on top for much of the second half, and they were cruelly denied an injury time winner as Sigurdsson was deemed to be interfering with play as Calvert-Lewin's deflected strike wrong-footed ​De Gea.

Key Talking Point





How long can ​Everton keep persisting with Pickford? At what point does Carlo Ancelotti actually wake up, smell the roses and realise that the England stopper is simply not good enough? He's got a young lad, João Virgínia, on the bench who, even if he's never tasted ​Premier League football before, must be thinking he's due a run out at some point.





Everyone waxed lyrical over Pickford for his heroics in the 2018 World Cup - rightly so - but his form has dropped off a cliff and there's a case for him not being Everton's best goalkeeper, let alone England's.





At present, Ancelotti is dealing with mediocrity in goal. Week after week Pickford is given a chance to redeem himself, but the errors remain a frighteningly regular occurrence in his displays. His shot stopping isn't up to scratch, neither is his commanding of his box, nor his ability from crosses. Furthermore, his famed delivery and skill on the ball isn't anywhere near the standard he produced two years ago. Something has to change. Sure, he saved them at the end, but it's not enough to justify his selection.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Pickford (5); Coleman (N/A), Keane (6), Holgate (7), Baines (7); Walcott (5), Gomes (7), Davies (6), Sigurdsson (6); Calvert-Lewin (8*), Richarlison (7)





Substitutes: Sidibe (6), Bernard (6), Kean (5)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin





What more must Dominic Calvert-Lewin do to earn a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad? Once again he was the star of the show for Everton, chasing down every loose ball, holding up possession in the final third and doing what his manager asks of him - scoring.

He's enjoyed a renaissance of sorts under Ancelotti, finally realising his potential as a top flight striker. Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire had their hands full all afternoon and, at present, he couldn't be doing anymore to justify an England call up.

MANCHESTER UNITED





Key Talking Point





Where would ​United be if, last summer, they'd have actually signed Fernandes? It's all hypothetical, sure, but it's clear to see one of the pieces missing in the Old Trafford puzzle has been found.

Creativity from midfield has been sorely missed this season, with Matic, Fred and Scott McTominay failing to provide the necessary spark in the centre of the park. Fernandes adds that by the bucket load, but he can't do it all alone. The signs are there of progress moving forward, but Fernandes can't be left to bear the burden of creativity all on his own.

The race for a European place is set to be an engrossing affair for the rest of the season, and you can be sure that Fernandes will have big say in whether United achieve it or not. However, a lack of potency up front was their undoing at Goodison Park as Fernandes was his side's most likely outlet. He was their midfield, attack, everything.

M arcus Rashford is desperately missed, as much more will be needed in the final third if United are to keep hold of their current position in the Premier League.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: De Gea (2); Wan-Bissaka (6), Lindelof (6), Maguire (7), Shaw (6): Fred (7), McTominay (7), Matic (7), Fernandes (8*); Greenwood (6), Martial (6)





Substitutes: Mata (6), Ighalo (5), Williams (N/A)

Bruno Fernandes





Desperately craving some cutting edge in their side, United saw it fit to splash the cash in January on Bruno Fernandes - and the difference he's made in such a short space of time is nothing short of miraculous.

We all knew he was a talented player before he joined, but he's hit the ground running faster than most expected. This was no more evident than at Goodison Park, where his class both on and off the ball was second to none. United have a player some player on their hands here.

