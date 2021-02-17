Everton 1-3 Manchester City: Player ratings as City extend lead at Premier League summit

Manchester City moved 10 points clear at the Premier League summit with a 3-1 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday evening.

City took the lead just after the half hour mark - Phil Foden's sweetly struck half volley deflecting in off Seamus Coleman. But Everton were level five minutes later as Lucas Digne's effort inadvertently clattered off the post, onto the thigh of Richarlison, and into the net.

Richarlison is just the third player to score a Premier League goal against Man City in 2021! ? pic.twitter.com/LOReCV01R9 — 90min (@90min_Football) February 17, 2021

City regained the advantage just after the hour mark - and in some style - Riyad Mahrez bending a wonderful first time effort from the edge of the box home in off the post. Mahrez then turned provider for City's third, teeing up Bernardo Silva who sent a fizzing effort into the bottom corner via the gloves of Jordan Pickford.

Let's dive into some player ratings.

Everton player ratings

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Pickford was back between the sticks for Everton | Pool/Getty Images

Jordan Pickford (GK) - 6/10 - Made a good save down low to keep out Joao Cancelo early in the first half and Bernardo Silva in the second. Got a hand to City's third.



Mason Holgate (RB) - 6/10 - Switched to centre back following Mina's injury, and then back to right-back for the final 20 minutes. Looked more comfortable at centre half, with Sterling's directness causing him a bit of trouble.



Yerry Mina (CB) - 5/10 - Forced off after 15 minutes with an injury to his right calf.



Michael Keane (CB) - 6/10 - Did well to quickly close down Jesus in the first half, Keane's pressure doing just enough as the Brazilian fired over from close range



Ben Godfrey (LB) - 5/10 - Had a bit of a difficult night up against Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Walker, who overloaded Everton's left.

2. Midfielders

Doucoure started in the Everton midfield | Pool/Getty Images

Alex Iwobi (RM) - 6/10 - Lost track of Foden in the build up to City's opener, gifting the youngster too much space. Instrumental in Everton's equaliser.



Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - 6/10 - Broke up play well and burst forward energetically on a number of occasions.



Tom Davies (CM) - 5/10 - Full of energy, such a willing runner - but sloppily conceded possession in his own half on a couple of occasions. Replaced with 22 minutes remaining.



Gylfi Sigurdsson (CAM) - 5/10 - Had half a sniff of goal early in the first half but saw his volley blocked by Dias.



Lucas Digne (LM) - 6/10 - Playing in a slightly unnatural midfield role, his well struck effort clattered the post and onto Richarlison for Everton's equaliser. Moved to left back for the final 20 minutes.

3. Forwards

Richarlison levelled the scores for Everton | Pool/Getty Images

Richarlison (ST) - 7/10 - Right place, right time to accidentally deflect Digne's effort off the post into the net for Everton's equaliser. Led the line and held up the ball really well on his own.

4. Substitutes

Seamus Coleman - 6/10 - Picked out Digne with a dangerous delivery in the build up to Everton's equaliser.



Josh King - 5/10



James Rodriguez - 6/10

Manchester City player ratings

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Walker and Digne enjoyed a good battle | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Ederson (GK) - 6/10 - Good with his feet, hardly had a save to make.



Kyle Walker (RB) - 7/10 - Bombed forward energetically and overlapped Mahrez on a number of occasions. Picked out Jesus with a fabulous through ball in the second half.



Ruben Dias (CB) - 6/10 - Made a good block to keep out Sigurdsson in the second half. Helped to restrict Everton to occasional sights of goal.



Aymeric Laporte (CB) - 6/10 - Had an interesting battle with Richarlison. Solid defensively, comfortable in possession.



Joao Cancelo (LB) - 8/10 - Brought a good save out of Pickford in the opening exchanges with a low drive from the edge of the box. As ever he floated around in central midfield, dictating play and rendering the traditional full-back role well and truly defunct. We're calling this Cancelo culture.

6. Midfielders

Foden opened the scoring for City | Pool/Getty Images

Rodri (CM) - 6/10 - Played Jesus clean through on goal with a cushioned pass in the first half. Glanced a headed half chance narrowly wide in the second.



Bernardo Silva (CM) - 8/10 - Teed up Mahrez for City's second, added City's third with a fizzing effort from the edge of the box.



Phil Foden (CM) - 7/10 - Opened the scoring with a well struck, deflected half volley. Glided about the pitch, buzzing with energy.

7. Forwards

Jesus led the line for City | Pool/Getty Images

Riyad Mahrez (RW) - 8/10 - Instrumental in City's opener, with his quick feet and subsequent teasing delivery eventually falling to Foden. Looked really lively, willing to attempt to beat Godfrey whenever he was in possession. Netted City's second with a fabulous curling effort.



Gabriel Jesus (ST) - 6/10 - Fired a good opportunity just over in the first half when through on goal but with Keane applying the pressure, before blazing another chance over in the second.



Raheem Sterling (LW) - 7/10 - Had more joy up against Holgate than Coleman. Went on one sumptuous little run in the second half, wriggling his way past three Everton defenders.

8. Substitutes

Kevin de Bruyne - 6/10



Fernandinho - N/A