Everton 1-3 Manchester United: Player Ratings as Fernandes Double Downs Toffees

Manchester United eased the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 3-1 win over Everton at Goodinson Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils had trailed inside 20 minutes but produced a Bruno Fernandes-inspired comeback as the midfielder scored two and set up another to secure a vital three points.

Everton raced into an early lead when Bernard latched onto Victor Lindelof's flick and fired low past David de Gea.

Rashford will try and claim it, but it's Bruno's second of the game to give United the lead! #EVEMUN pic.twitter.com/FbflDJnAls — 90min (@90min_Football) November 7, 2020

But United's response was instant, Bruno Fernandes powering Luke Shaw's cross home to level the scores, before the Portuguese midfielder added a second as his arcing cross bent straight in despite Marcus Rashford's attempts to glance the ball goalward.

United survived spells of pressure from Everton in the second half, the hosts seeing plenty of the ball in the Red Devils half without really creating anything clear cut.

Solskjaer's side wrapped up the three points at the death, Fernandes sliding in Edinson Cavani on the counter attack for the Uruguayan to net his first United goal.

Let's get into some player ratings.

Everton

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Digne was a constant threat | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Jordan Pickford (GK) - 5/10 - Fumbled a United free kick and was fortunate to not concede a penalty after appearing to clean out Maguire. Good distribution, mind.



Seamus Coleman (RB) - 6/10 - Embarked on one particularly excellent marauding run in the second half and produced an intelligent turn and pick out to find Doucoure in the dying stages.



Mason Holgate (CB) - 5/10 - Question marks over both of Everton's centre halves for United's two goals, with both Fernandes and Rashford afforded acres of space in the Toffees area.



Michael Keane (CB) - 6/10 - Left a chasmic gap between himself and Holgate for both of Fernandes' goals. Good on the ball as Everton built from the back time after time.



Lucas Digne (LB) - 7/10 - Combined well with Bernard in the first half, with Everton looking most dangerous when the pair linked up down the left flank. Clattered the outside of the post during one foray forward.

2. Midfielders

Allan was heavily involved for Everton | Pool/Getty Images

Allan (CM) - 8/10 - Allowed Rashford to run off him in the buildup to United's second. Heavily involved, adding a real bite and steeliness to the Everton midfield. Flew into tackles, harried the United midfield, but was also hugely efficient while in possession.



Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - 6/10 - Involved more defensively than going forward, winning tackle after tackle and hardly giving the United midfield a moment of peace.



Gylfi Sigurdsson (CM) - 4/10 - A relatively quiet afternoon for the Everton midfielder, struggled to get involved and saw much less of the ball than his two midfield partners. Was replaced after an hour.

3. Forwards

Bernard was handed his first Premier League start of the season | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Bernard (LW) - 7/10 - Marked his first start of the season with a goal, moving the ball onto his right foot and firing low past De Gea at the near post. Combined well with Digne in the first half, but switched to the right flank in the second and was considerably quieter.



Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST) - 6/10 - Cut an isolated figure at times and hardly got a sniff of goal - a header in the opening exchanges the only real opportunity he had. Despite not finding the net, his link up play was effective and he hardly gave the United backline a moment's respite.



James Rodriguez (RW) - 5/10 - One of his quietest performances in a blue shirt, and Everton were all the poorer for it. Moved into the midfield three after an hour.

4. Substitutes

Iwobi produced a lively substitute cameo | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Alex Iwobi - 6/10



Cenk Tosun - 5/10

Manchester United

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Maguire captained United | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

David de Gea (GK) - 6/10 - Had very little to do all afternoon bar picking out Bernard's strike after 19 minutes.



Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB) - 6/10 - Struggled to contend with the combination of Digne and Bernard in the first half, but produced a more assured display in the second as United were forced to defend for large periods.



Victor Lindelof (CB) - 7/10 - Mistimed a header to flick the ball onto Bernard in the buildup to Everton's opener but was otherwise very solid as United kept the Toffees at bay in the second half.



Harry Maguire (CB) - 8/10 - Put in a terrific defensive shift, getting his head on absolutely everything. Produced a couple of particularly impressive searching long passes in the second half, and just got a touch on the ball before clearing out Lucas Digne in his own box.



Luke Shaw (LB) - 7/10 - Grabbed his second assist in two games as his floated cross was headed home by Fernandes and put in an energetic, dogged performance.

6. Midfielders

Fernandes was influential | Pool/Getty Images

Scott McTominay (CDM) - 8/10 - Solid and robust defensively and tidy in possession offensively. Shielded the United backline expertly - exactly what they were missing on Wednesday evening.



Fred (CDM) - 7/10 - Played slightly further forward than McTominay and was full of energy, demonstrating a cracking turn of pace on a couple of occasions to surge forward. Robust defensively.



Bruno Fernandes (CAM) - 8/10 - Levelled the scores with a header, perfectly timing his arrival into the box and sending Shaw's delivery into the top corner. His arced cross then went straight in to give United the lead.

7. Forwards

Rashford played a major part in United's second | Pool/Getty Images

Juan Mata (RW) - 6/10 - Influential in United's equaliser, shifting the ball around quickly and drifting in between the Everton midfield and defence before setting Shaw away.



Anthony Martial (ST) - 6/10 - Provided a great piece of control to put himself through in the first half, but he fired just wide. Replaced with 10 minutes remaining.



Marcus Rashford (LW) - 6/10 - Combined well with Fernandes for United's second and sent a good opportunity straight at Pickford in the second half. Not quite at his sharp, lively best.

8. Substitutions

Pogba came on in the second half | Pool/Getty Images

Axel Tuanzebe - 6/10



Paul Pogba - 6/10



Edinson Cavani - 7/10