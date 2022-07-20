Everton 2022/23 season preview: How to watch, summer transfers & league prediction

Everton survived a relegation scrap by the skin of their teeth last season to retain their Premier League status.

Rafa Benitez's tenure on Merseyside lasted until January before Frank Lampard took over. Between the pair of them, the Toffees won enough games to finish 16th, having dropped into the bottom three after 33 games.

Here's 90min's preview of the upcoming Everton season.

How to watch Everton on TV

Everton summer transfers

The biggest news this summer has been the departure of Richarlison, who has snuck off to Tottenham for £50m. That leaves the Toffees squad light on goals, with Dwight McNeil the only attacking player to be brought in so far this summer.

James Tarkowski bolsters a shaky defence on a free transfer from Burnley alongside McNeil, but a bloated squad still needs a lot of trimming from Lampard.

Ins:

James Tarkowski (Free transfer, from Burnley)

(Free transfer, from Burnley) Ruben Vinagre (Loan, from Sporting CP)

(Loan, from Sporting CP) Dwight McNeil (£20m, from Burnley)

Outs:

Jonjoe Kenny (Free transfer, to Hertha BSC

(Free transfer, to Hertha BSC Richarlison (£50m, to Tottenham)

(£50m, to Tottenham) Joao Virginia (Loan, to Cambuur)

(Loan, to Cambuur) Harry Tyrer (Loan, to Chester)

(Loan, to Chester) Ryan Astley (Loan, to Accrington Stanley)

(Loan, to Accrington Stanley) Jarrad Branthwaite (Loan, to PSV Eindhoven)

(Loan, to PSV Eindhoven) Ellis Simms (Loan, to Sunderland)

Everton squad numbers 2022/23

Numbers subject to change before end of transfer window

1) Jordan Pickford

2) James Tarkowski

3) Nathan Patterson

4) Mason Holgate

5) Michael Keane

6) Allan

7) Dwight McNeil

9) Dominic Calvert-Lewin

10) Anthony Gordon

11) Demarai Gray

13) Yerry Mina

14) Andros Townsend

15) Asmir Begovic

16) Abdoulaye Doucoure

17) Alex Iwobi

18) Niels Nkounkou

19) Vitalii Mykolenko

20) Dele Alli

21) Andre Gomes

22) Ben Godfrey

23) Seamus Coleman (C)

25) Jean-Philippe Gbamin

26) Tom Davies

29) Ruben Vinagre

31) Andy Lonergan

33) Salomon Rondon

Everton key players 2022/23

Star player

Everton needed a string of heroic performances from goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to keep them up last season, and a similar level of form will be required from the England number one this time around.

While he can have his nightmare moments from time to time, Pickford's shot-stopping ability and leadership from the back make him a vital part of an otherwise flimsy looking Toffees team.

One to watch

He's well and truly broken onto the scene now, but Anthony Gordon has taken on the number ten shirt and will be looking to improve on his league goal tally of four from last season.

He mopped up at Everton's award night, too - winning the men’s players’ player of the year and men’s young player of the season awards.

Everton kits 2022/23

Home kit

James Tarkowski in Everton's home kit | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Away kit

Our new @hummel1923 away kit gets its debut tonight! 🤩@EvertonInUSA fans at the game can get theirs from @MNUFC stores around @allianzfield. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/kDBcgmbdJy — Everton (@Everton) July 20, 2022

Everton Premier League prediction

Everton will be hoping last season's scrap with relegation was nothing more than an aberration, but Lampard hasn't been able to sufficiently improve his squad so far this summer.

Richarlison's departure is a blow to the Toffees' attack, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin a decent Premier League striker but often falling foul to injury struggles. They also must improve at the back, having shipped 66 league goals last season.

Concerns remain on Merseyside over the quality at Lampard's disposal and the manager's own weaknesses, which could result in another painful but ultimately safe season.

Everton Premier League prediction - 15th