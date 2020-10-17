Everton 2-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings as VAR Drama Denies Reds Late Win

Liverpool were denied a last-gasp winner against local rivals Everton after Jordan Henderson's strike was ruled out for the most controversial of offsides as the Merseyside derby finished 2-2 at Goodison Park.

It took less than three minutes for the Premier League champions to open the scoring, with neat build-up play leading to a wicked cross from Andy Robertson and Sadio Mané smashing home from close range. The lead didn't last long with Michael Keane overpowering Fabinho to nod home James Rodriguez's corner as the two sides headed for the interval with the scores level.

A Mohamed Salah volley was cancelled out by Calvert-Lewin's leaping header, before late drama ensued.

Richarlison was sent off for a terrible challenge on Thiago with minutes remaining, while Liverpool appeared to have sealed victory when Henderson fired home in injury time.

The goal was eventually ruled out for the slightest of offsides from Sadio Mane in the build-up.

Everton

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Michael Keane levels the scoring for the afternoon | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Jordan Pickford (GK) - 6/10 - A rollercoaster of an afternoon. Produced a couple of fantastic saves but also looked shaky at times, with a number of rash decisions (not least the collision with Virgil Van Dijk) and some poor distribution.



Seamus Coleman (RB) - 4/10 - Struggled to contain the threat coming from Liverpool's left-hand side and was withdrawn with just half an hour on the clock after picking up a hamstring injury.



Michael Keane (CB) - 7/10 - Coped well with the threat of Roberto Firmino and produced a brilliant header to level the scores in the first half.



Yerry Mina (CB) - 5/10 - Looked reasonably steady, only for his pathetic attempt of a clearance to afford Salah the chance to strike home.



Lucas Digne (LB) - 7/10 - Wasn't afforded as much attacking licence as he would have liked but produced one of the crosses of the game for Calvert-Lewin late on.

2. Midfielders

The Everton midfield attempts to shackle Sadio Mané | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - 5/10 - Plenty of endeavour but found himself swallowed up by the Liverpool midfield three.



Allan (CM) - 7/10 - The kind of quietly brilliant performance that's already making him looking a fantastic signing. Seemed to appear out of nowhere every time a Liverpool attacking looked like manifesting.



André Gomes (CM) - 5/10 - Struggled to impact proceedings and regularly found himself overpowered by the Liverpool midfield. Second half performance was full of work rate but was rightly hooked with 20 minutes remaining.

3. Forwards

Dominic Calvert-Lewin challenges Virgil van Dijk early on | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

James Rodriguez (RW) - 7/10 - Not as influential as previous games but still looked a constant threat. Often looked like creating something when he managed to get the ball onto his wand of a left foot.



Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST) - 7/10 - Found himself isolated for much of the game but popped up again when needed to continue his great start to the season with another towering header.



Richarlison (LW) - 3/10 - Very quiet afternoon for the Brazilian. Looked as though he might have been carrying a knock after going down in the first half but carried on to little affect. Sent off late on for a shocking challenge on Thiago.

4. Substitutes

Ben Godfrey escapes the attention of Sadio Mané | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Ben Godfrey (RB) - 7/10 - Coped much better with Mané than Coleman did and enjoyed a solid afternoon.



Gylfi Sigurðsson (CM) - 5/10 - Didn't manage to get a foothold in the game after his second half introduction.



Alex Iwobi (RW) - 4/10 - Barely had a kick of the ball in the 20 minutes he was on the pitch.

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Virgil van Dijk's afternoon ended prematurely | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Adrian (GK) - 6/10 - He may have done better for Everton's first, but he also made some solid stops. It was far from a fully convincing display from Alisson's deputy, who still appears bereft of confidence.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - 5/10 - An oddly quiet afternoon for the usually brilliant right-back.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - 6/10 - Lasted just ten minutes following that nasty collision with Pickford. Made a few uncharacteristically rash challenges in his short time on the pitch.





Joël Matip (CB) - 7/10 - Very good return to the starting XI and looked composed despite the early change to his partner.





Andrew Robertson (LB) - 6/10 - Started brightly with a fantastic assist for the Liverpool opener but after that he struggled produce much quality in the final third.



6. Midfielders

Thiago controlled the tempo of the game from midfield | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Fabinho (CM) - 6/10 - Looked settled alongside Thiago and did the dirty work so his midfield colleague could strut his stuff.



Jordan Henderson (CM) - 7/10 - Tasked with breaking through the Everton midfield and made a very good job of it. Solid afternoon's work.



Thiago (CM) - 8/10 - A class act in the centre of the park. Always willing to receive the ball and never once looked flustered regardless of how many Everton players surrounded him.

7. Forwards

Sadio Mané celebrates opening the scoring early on | Pool/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - 7/10 - Typically neat footwork throughout but was shackled for much of the contest by a solid Everton backline. Still got his customary goal (number 100 for Liverpool) with a brilliant strike.





Roberto Firmino (ST) - 5/10 - A shadow of his former self. Plenty of running but very little to show for it.



Sadio Mané (LW) - 8/10 - Opened the scoring with almost his first touch of the game and was a menace all afternoon. Struggled a little more in the second half as he looks to regain match sharpness.

8. Substitutes

Gomez did well after being called upon early in the game | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Joe Gomez (CB) - 7/10 - Coped well with the threat of Calvert-Lewin having being called upon very early in the game. Many have questioned his ability without the presence of Van Dijk alongside him but he performed well.



Diogo Jota (ST) - 6/10 - Showed plenty of willing running but struggled to get a foothold on the game.



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - N/A