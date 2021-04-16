Everton 2-2 Tottenham: Player ratings as Harry Kane drags lacklustre Spurs to draw

Tottenham had talisman Harry Kane to thank on Friday as the Englishman's double steered Spurs to a 2-2 draw against an Everton side who will be frustrated not to have walked away with all three points.

The game's first big chance fell to Everton as Richarlison saw his effort denied by Hugo Lloris, and just a few minutes later, Kane gave his side the lead with an composed finish from close range. Everton deservedly levelled things up before the break through a Gylfi Sigurdsson penalty, which was awarded after James Rodriguez was controversially deemed to have been tripped in the box.

Richarlison saw a strike ruled out for offside on the hour mark, but Sigurdsson did put Everton ahead with a delicious strike from a Seamus Coleman cross. Everton looked comfortable, but another defensive mix-up involving Mason Holgate and Michael Keane allowed Kane to bag an equaliser.

Both sides did their utmost to snatch a winner, with Richarlison blazing a great chance over the bar, but neither could find the back of the net again before the referee brought proceedings to a close.

Everton player ratings

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Keane had a tricky game | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Jordan Pickford (GK) - 5/10 - Didn't really have much to do with his hands, but will have frustrated fans with his feet. Seemed too happy to punt the ball up long under little pressure.



Mason Holgate (CB) - 6/10 - Unlucky to slip for Kane's opener but otherwise looked fairly comfortable throughout.



Michael Keane (CB) - 4/10 - At fault for both of Kane's goals. Perhaps needed better communication from Holgate but made two errors to keep Spurs alive.



Ben Godfrey (CB) - 7/10 - Looked really up for this one. Kept Kane and Son relatively quiet and even got himself involved at the other end. Probably should have had a goal of his own.

2. Midfielders

Sigurdsson was excellent throughout | JON SUPER/Getty Images

Alex Iwobi (RM) - 5/10 - Too sloppy in possession. Made a handful of poor passes and sometimes went backwards when his team were moving forwards. Seemed out of sync with the rest.



Allan (CM) - 8/10 - Having Allan back is massive. He gave Everton some energy and grit in midfield, and his mere presence clearly gave Davies some more confidence. Made everyone around him better.



Tom Davies (CM) - 7/10 - Given more freedom with Allan's return. Picked passes out with ease and kept Everton ticking all game long.



*Gylfi Sigurdsson (CM) - 9/10 - After netting his penalty, Sigurdsson sprung into life. Was drifting into dangerous spaces and pulling the strings with his passing. A gorgeous second goal.



Lucas Digne (LM) - 7/10 - Had the better of Aurier at both ends of the field. Was regularly involved in Everton's attacks and could have had a handful of assists with a little more fortune.



James Rodriguez (AM) - 8/10 - Showed his quality with some excellent passes and movement. Breezed his way through Spurs' midfield with so much ease.

3. Forward

Richarlison had a solid game | JON SUPER/Getty Images

Richarlison (ST) - 7/10 - Linked up brilliantly with Sigurdsson and Rodriguez. Tested Spurs' back line well and looked very dangerous. Probably should have done better chances in the first half and at the end.

4. Substitutes

Coleman made an instant impact | Pool/Getty Images

Seamus Coleman - 7/10 - Made an immediate impact, marauding down the right before teeing up Sigurdsson with a wonderfully weighted cross.



Josh King - N/A

Tottenham player ratings

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Rodon did well in defence | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Hugo Lloris (GK) - 7/10 - The busiest of the two goalkeepers, Lloris rose to the test well with two big saves from Richarlison and Rodriguez in the first half.



Eric Dier (CB) - 6/10 - Defensively, Dier was a little shaky, but he made up for it with a few forays as an overlapping centre-back. Left-wing Dier for the Euros?



Toby Alderweireld (CB) - 5/10 - An off night that is becoming a little too common. Given the run-around by Everton's forwards and always looked one step behind.



Joe Rodon (CB) - 6/10 - Outmuscled by Everton's defenders at set-pieces, but generally did okay. Easily the best defensive performance from a Spurs player, though that's really a compliment.

6. Midfielders

Spurs struggled in midfield | Pool/Getty Images

Serge Aurier (RM) - 4/10 - Completely pocketed by Digne and offered little to nothing at either end. Needed to offer more support to Alderweireld at the back but was caught in no man's land too often.



Tanguy Ndombele (CM) - 4/10 - Completely outplayed by Davies and Everton's creative midfielders. Couldn't get on the ball enough and spent most of his time charging around trying to keep up.



Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (CM) - 5/10 - Stood by and watched as Coleman charged on for Sigurdsson's second. Caught out of position far too often and didn't do enough to shield his defence. Should have watched Allan for tips.



Moussa Sissoko (CM) - 4/10 - More like a training dummy at times. Stood by as Everton passed their way through Spurs' midfield.



Sergio Reguilon (LM) - 5/10 - A rough day at the office. Wasn't at the races for both of Everton's goals, and Mourinho decided he'd seen enough after the second.

7. Forwards

Kane kept Spurs alive | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Harry Kane (ST) - 8/10 - It felt like he only touched the ball twice, but Kane made the most of every opportunity that came his way. An excellent display, but fans will be concerned after he left the game in injury time with an ankle injury.



Son Heung-min (ST) - 6/10 - Got in a handful of good positions but struggled up against Godfrey. Can't fault his work rate but the end product was not there.

8. Substitutes

Lamela couldn't save the day | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Lucas Moura - 6/10



Erik Lamela - 6/10



Dele Alli - N/A

