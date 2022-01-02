Everton 2-3 Brighton: Player ratings as Mac Allister double downs Toffees

Brighton edged a thriller at Everton on Sunday afternoon in front of a hostile Goodison Park crowd to secure a 3-2 victory and move up to eighth in the Premier League.

The Seagulls took the lead with an emphatic team move, working the ball into the box as Neal Maupay nodded down to Alexis Mac Allister to slide in beyond Jordan Pickford in just the third minute.

That lead was extended to 2-0 when some shoddy defending left Dan Burn free to nod in at the back post.

Everton were given a route back into the game when Enock Mwepu bundled over Anthony Gordon for a penalty, but the returning Dominic Calvert-Lewin could only send his effort over the crossbar.

The Toffees did give themselves a glimmer of hope when Gordon worked his way inside to shoot in courtesy of a deflection off Adam Lallana.

However, any hopes of a comeback were dashed somewhat when Mac Allister banged in a brilliant second from outside the box to make it 3-1.

The lead was cut when Gordon got his second, this time from a Jonjoe Kenny cross, but despite a late siege on Brighton's goal no equaliser came.

Pressure on Toffees manager Rafa Benitez has been building for some time now - the Spaniard has now overseen just one win in their last 12 league games - and this latest performance was as insipid as some of their darker moments of the campaign.

Their opponents, however, were slick and confident in their build-up, with Brighton's midfield picking their hosts off with ease.

Brighton have now picked up seven points from their last three games, while Everton's poor run continues, languishing down in 15th.

Everton player ratings

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Pickford conceded three | PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Jordan Pickford (GK) - 6/10 - Scampered across to make a good save from Lallana's deflected strike. Had a stormer at Chelsea but had no chance for any of the goals here.



Ben Godfrey (CB) - 5/10 - Has been moved all over the Everton backline and it showed. Not totally convincing at any point.



Michael Keane (CB) - 3/10 - If you search 'Michael Keane' on Twitter, you'll see why he's got a poor rating here. Everton fans were not happy with the centre back.



Mason Holgate (CB) - 6/10 - Crucial challenge denied Maupay from getting a shot away. Probably the best of Everton's central defenders but that really isn't saying much.



2. Midfielders & wing backs

At least Kenny was decent | Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

Jonjoe Kenny (RWB) - 7/10 - Booked for a robust challenge on Mac Allister. Put in some decent crosses from the right, one of which was converted by Gordon.



Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - 6/10 - Lost Mac Allister as the Argentine netted early on. Improved as Everton got more of a foothold in the game.



Allan (CM) - 6/10 - Got the assist for Gordon's effort. Bit of a frenetic presence and was often chasing shadows, especially in the first half.



Seamus Coleman (LWB) - 6/10 - Switched over to the left with Lucas Digne continuing to sit out. Not quite the attacking presence he used to be.

3. Forwards

Gordon scored his first Premier League goals on Sunday | Chris Brunskill/GettyImages

Anthony Gordon (RW) - 8/10 - Won a penalty for his side. Wriggled into the box to scuff a shot straight at Sanchez. Gave the crowd the boost they needed when he cut inside and fired in via a Lallana deflection. Gave Everton life again by grabbing his second. Didn't get much help from his teammates but gave everything.



Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST) - 4/10 - Blasted Everton's opportunity to get back into the game into the stands with his poor penalty. Service from out wide was often either too heavy or too weak, giving the England striker little to work with.



Demarai Gray (LW) - 6/10 - Came to life in the second half with a few jinking runs, though nothing concrete ever came from his contributions.

4. Substitutes

Salomon Rondon (ST) - 5/10 - Had a few decent openings late on but couldn't make anything of them.



Andre Gomes (CM) - N/A

Brighton player ratings

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Burn got Brighton's second | PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Robert Sanchez (GK) - 6/10 - Good save to deny an Allan strike from range. Made four stops in total.



Joel Veltman (RB) - 6/10 - Fired the ball into the box for the opener. Is a very steady presence for Brighton and was much the same on Sunday before being subbed off.



Adam Webster (CB) - 6/10 - Booked for closing off Gray as the winger charged towards the box. A little less composed than his centre back partner.



Dan Burn (CB) - 8/10 - Found himself free to nod in Brighton's second. He's a mountain of a man anyway but made a lot of clearances and was his side's leader with Lewis Dunk still absent.



Marc Cucurella (LB) - 6/10 - A busy presence down the left. Sent a shot just wide but was good in his defensive actions.

6. Midfielders & wing backs

OHHHHH MY WORDDDD! ? pic.twitter.com/lWVz1BfsC8 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 2, 2022

Enock Mwepu (CM) - 8/10 - Got a lovely flick at the corner to set up Burn for Brighton's second. Gave away a penalty but got away with it. Delicious flick teed up Mac Allister's second. Looks to be finding his feet with the Seagulls.



Yves Bissouma (CM) - 7/10 - Took a whack in the first half but soldiered on, receiving possession and spraying passes. Also made the most tackles of anyone on the pitch with seven.



Adam Lallana (CM) - 6/10 - Was excellent in midfield, popping the ball around with ease. Stuck his leg out a deflected Gordon's strike beyond Sanchez, so loses a point for that.



Alexis Mac Allister (AM) - 9/10 - Ghosted into the box to score a fine goal. His second was even better, sending a swerving effort from range beyond the sprawling Pickford. Excellent in possession as Brighton pinged the ball around and ultimately proved to be the match winner.

7. Forwards

Neal Maupay (ST) - 7/10 - Aware header set up Mac Allister to open the scoring. Turned away from Keane brilliantly before striking just over. Few opportunities to get a shot away but often got closed down before he could pull the trigger.



Leandro Trossard (ST) - 6/10 - One of the Belgian's quieter games but he still got involved in the build-up play and used the space he found well.

8. Substitutes

Tariq Lamptey (RB) - 6/10



Shane Duffy (CB) - 6/10



Jakub Moder (CM) - N/A

