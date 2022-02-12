Everton 3-0 Leeds United: Player ratings as Toffees blitz toothless visitors

Everton recorded a second successive home victory under Frank Lampard with a convincing 3-0 Premier League win against Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

A raucous start from the Goodison Park crowd was emphatically matched by the feverish approach of the home side on the pitch.

Anthony Gordon had the chance to open the scoring within 60 seconds after the Toffees snaffled up a loose pass inside Leeds' half - the first of numerous high turnovers - but limply prodded an effort towards Illan Meslier.

However, the jubilant Merseyside support didn't have to wait long for the breakthrough to come. Gordon was again involved as the hosts rattled off an intricate flurry of passes into the box which Seamus Coleman bundled over the line to give Everton a tenth-minute lead.

Leeds carved out a belated foothold in the contest - with Rodrigo clattering the crossbar as he began to receive the ball between the lines. However, they had the light breeze robbed from their sails with Michael Keane's thumping conversion of a 23rd-minute corner.

There was little hint of Everton's threat dwindling after their second. Hounding Leeds with an intensity Marcelo Bielsa's side are famed for, Everton kept the visitors penned into their own half. Both Alex Iwobi and Richarlison missed first-half openings created by the hosts' high press.

Bielsa made the two changes he had available, following Stuart Dallas' enforced first-half departure, during the interval. These alterations - aided by the expected drop off in the intensity of an Everton side that have only begun to press under Lampard - quelled the fervour of the first half.

Richarlison confirmed victory in the final 15 minutes with an effort from the edge of the box which took a kind and decisive nick off Gordon's heel and beyond Meslier's fruitless dive.

As the chants of 'Super Frank Lampard' rang around the ground, Everton comfortably saw out the contest to record the club's first clean sheet since the first week of November.

Everton player ratings

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Michael Keane celebrates scoring Everton's second goal of the afternoon | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Jordan Pickford (GK) - 7/10 - Granted a refreshingly quiet afternoon.



Seamus Coleman (RB) - 8/10 - Rampaged around the pitch with a focused fury - even after the referee's whistle had been blown.



Mason Holgate (CB) - 7/10 - Made a crucial sliding intervention on Dan James inside his own penalty area while the score was just 1-0.



Michael Keane (CB) - 7/10 - Simply jumped higher than the two white shirts between himself and Gordon's corner to double Everton's lead.



Jonjoe Kenny (LB) - 8/10 - Following Raphinha all over the pitch, Kenny was the one surprisingly twisting the Brazilian inside out.

2. Midfielders

Donny van de Beek made his home debut for Everton against Leeds on Saturday | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Alex Iwobi (RM) - 8/10 - Caused a raft of problems by devilishly drifting in off his flank, hovering in the shadows of Leeds' man-marking scheme.



Allan (CM) - 7/10 - Shuttling behind the first swarm of pressure, Allan was repeatedly in the perfect position to sweep up.



Donny van de Beek (CM) - 7/10 - On his first Premier League start since May, the lesser-spotted loanee was comfortably receiving the ball under pressure and broke forward from midfield.



Anthony Gordon (LM) - 8/10 - Royally fired up from the off, Gordon was a menace throughout, only breaking out of his fierce concentration to have a chuckle at the news that Richarlison's strike would be credited to him.

3. Forwards

Richarlison (centre) hurdling the challenge of Luke Ayling | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Richarlison (ST) - 7/10 - Thriving off the touch-tight approach Leeds take, the Brazilian forward was harshly denied a goal that had been coming by the size of Gordon's boot.



Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST) - 6/10 - Peppered his performance with some nice link-up play.

4. Substitutes

73' Our first sub. A good shift from Dom - now it's time for Dele.



? 2-0 ⚪️ #EVELEE pic.twitter.com/dAZMyJv7g1 — Everton (@Everton) February 12, 2022

Dele Alli (AM) - 6/10



Anwar El Ghazi (LM) - N/A



Salomon Rondon (ST) - 6/10 - Almost added a cherry on top with a crisply hit volley that Meslier reacted to swiftly.

Leeds player ratings

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Diego Llorente offered encouragement to his teammates despite their first half deficit | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Illan Meslier (GK) - 5/10 - Unable to do much with Everton's pair of well-taken headers before the deflection befuddled him.



Diego Llorente (CB) - 5/10 - Did get a boot between the ball and Calvert-Lewin to prevent Everton's number nine from breaking the deadlock, yet teed up Coleman in the process.



Robin Koch (CB) - 4/10 - Thrust between the centre backs swiftly after it became evident Everton were lining up with two strikers, Koch struggled to purvey any sense of solidity.



Pascal Struijk (CB) - 4/10 - Far too easily leapt above for the latest example of Leeds' anaemic set-piece defensive record.

6. Midfielders

Mateusz Klich (left) tangling with Everton's Donny van de Beek | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Luke Ayling (RWB) - 4/10 - Booting Holgate in the face inside Everton's box was one of the few lasting impressions Ayling made on the contest.



Rodrigo (CM) - 7/10 - Offering one of Leeds' brightest sparks going forward when sporadically picked out between the lines. Denied twice by the crossbar.



Mateusz Klich (CM) - 4/10 - Ran ragged as he perennially seemed to be lagging behind his opposite number. A performance met with a removal during the interval.



Stuart Dallas (LWB) - N/A - He is actually human. Forced off with an injury inside the first ten minutes.

7. Forwards

Jack Harrison (left) up against Everton centre back Mason Holgate | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Raphinha (RW) - 5/10 - Showed some flickers of the abundant threat he possesses before he was surprisingly hooked at half-time.



Dan James (ST) - 4/10 - Struggled in the physical contest against Everton's centre backs before Tyler Roberts' introduction pushed him wider.



Jack Harrison (LW) - 4/10 - Utterly anonymous going forward, Harrison made more of a defensive impact after Bielsa had the chance to solidify his off-ball responsibilities at half-time.

8. Substitutes

7' #LUFC weather an early storm, as Meslier makes several saves and Hjelde replaces an injured Dallas. 0-0 — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 12, 2022

Leo Hjelde (LWB) - 6/10 - Produced a couple of goal-saving blocks on Richarlison and Iwobi.



Tyler Roberts (ST) - 4/10 - Struggled to impose any more threat than James offered through the middle.



Adam Forshaw (CM) - 6/10 - Stiffened up a porous midfield after the break.