Everton 4-2 Brighton: Player Ratings as Toffees Top the Premier League with Seventh Straight Win

Everton continued their perfect start to the season as they moved to the top of the Premier League with a comfortable 4-2 victory over Brighton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's ninth goal of the season and a Yerry Mina header either side of a Jordan Pickford error and Neal Maupay finish gave Everton a 2-1 half-time lead, before James Rodriguez hit a second-half brace to put the Toffees firmly in control.

Yves Bissouma grabbed a stunning injury-time consolation for the visitors, but the game was already well beyond their reach.

Let's get into some player ratings.

Everton

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Jordan Pickford (GK) - 5/10 - Made a poor error that led to Brighton's equaliser, spilling Trossard's tame mishit effort into the path of Maupay. Got away with one when he sent a shaky punch right into the danger zone.



Seamus Coleman (RB) - 6/10 - A typically energetic performance from the Irish international, tearing up and down the right flank before he was substituted just after the hour mark through injury. Looked thoroughly unimpressed with Everton's coordinated dance celebration.



Michael Keane (CB) - 7/10 - A rock at the back alongside Yerry Mina, as the defensive duo threw their bodies in front of absolutely everything.



Yerry Mina (CB) - 8/10 - Rose highest to power Rodriguez's cross past Ryan to put Everton back in front and made a terrific defensive header when under pressure from Dunk in the second half. Made a selection of outstanding blocks in the second half to keep Brighton at bay.



Lucas Digne (LB) - 6/10 - Was not able to get forward as much as usual as Everton happily sat back and absorbed Brighton pressure in the second half, but was comfortable on the ball and hardly put a foot wrong at the back.

2. Midfielders

Tom Davies (CM) - 6/10 - Had big boots to fill after coming in to replace Allan at the base of the Everton midfield but put in an assured performance, before diligently switching to right-back following Coleman's injury.



Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - 7/10 - Set up Everton's fourth with an intelligent pull back to find Rodriguez. Has slotted seamlessly into this Everton side and is a very underrated signing.



Gylfi Sigurdsson (CM) - 7/10 - Looked sharp on his first Premier League start of the season, sending in a teasing cross to set up Calvert-Lewin for the opening goal.

3. Forwards

James Rodriguez (RW) - 9/10 - His pinpoint free kick was headed home by Mina to put Everton back in front. Doubled the Toffees' advantage with an effortless half volley from close range - finishing off a move that he started. Added his second with a calm finish from an identical position.



Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST) - 8/10 - Could have opened the scoring inside two minutes but was on the scoresheet shortly after with another tremendous leap and bullet header.



Richarlison (LW) - 5/10 - Was forced off with injury after 25 minutes before he had been able to exert any influence on the game.

4. Substitutes

Alex Iwobi - 7/10



Fabian Delph - 6/10



Theo Walcott - N/A

Brighton

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Matt Ryan (GK) - 6/10 - Forced into two smart saves inside two-and-a-half minutes, and could do very little about any of Everton's five goals.



Ben White (CB) - 5/10 - Made a great first-half block to deny Sigurdsson, but was out-jumped by Calvert-Lewin for Everton's opening goal. Confidently brought the ball out from the back time and time again.



Lewis Dunk (CB) - 5/10 - Like White and Webster, was as comfortable on the ball as ever, but struggled to cope with Everton's dynamic front line, with the trio looking static and vulnerable whenever the Toffees charged forward on the counter.



Adam Webster (CB) - 5/10 - Characteristically competent in possession, but was out-jumped by Mina as Everton re-took the lead.

6. Midfielders & Wing-Backs

Tariq Lamptey (RWB) - 6/10 - Not quite as devastatingly effective as he has been in Brighton's opening three matches, but it was his inviting cross that eventually resulted in Brighton's equaliser. Lamptey was then replaced at half time.



Yves Bissouma (CM) - 6/10 - Was culpable of giving the ball away in midfield on a couple of occasions. Grabbed a stunning consolation with a volley from the edge of the box.



Steven Alzate (CM) - 5/10 - Like Bissouma was guilty of conceding possession sloppily on occasions, inviting Everton pressure.



Solly March (LWB) - 7/10 - Lively going forward and looked dangerous in the final third, sending in a particularly dangerous cross in the second half. Tried to inspire a Brighton fightback and was at the heart of every dangerous Seagulls move.



7. Forwards

Neal Maupay (FW) - 7/10 - Showed great awareness and strength to capitalise on Pickford's error and grab Brighton's equaliser.



Leandro Trossard (FW) - 5/10 - His mishit effort resulted in Brighton's equaliser, but his poor pass was easily cut out by Rodriguez in the build up to Everton's third.



Aaron Connolly (FW) - 5/10 - A relatively quiet performance from the Irish forward, and he was substituted just after the hour.

8. Substitutes

Joël Veltman - 5/10



Adam Lallana - 5/10



Pascal Groß - N/A