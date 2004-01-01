Everton 5-2 West Brom: Player Ratings as Dominic Calvert-Lewin Shines

Everton maintained their 100% start to the Premier League season as they ran riot against West Brom in a thumping 5-2 win at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The visitors took an early lead thanks to Grady Diangana's superb left-footed strike, yet it was the home side who would finish the half in front thanks to goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and James Rodriguez.

The Baggies' task was made even tougher as Kieran Gibbs inexplicably lashed out at James off the ball before being handed his marching orders, with boss Slaven Bilic also dismissed as he continued to dispute the decision.

Matheus Pereira's incredible free kick levelled the scores, but parity lasted less than ten minutes as Michael Keane restored Everton's lead before a quick-fire double from Calvert-Lewin secured his hat-trick and ended the game as a contest.

That's the match highlights out of the way, now time for the player ratings.

EVERTON

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Jordan Pickford (GK) - 5/10 - Distribution looked suspect all afternoon and didn't look to be properly set for Diangana's opener. Also didn't get in the same social distancing bubble as Pereira's equaliser.



Seamus Coleman (RB) - 6/10 - Slightly void of service with Everton looking to attack down the left, but still showed plenty of effort and defended well.



Michael Keane (CB) - 6/10 - Looked solid enough and could do little to prevent the West Brom goals.



Yerry Mina (CB) - 4/10 - Criminally backed off Diangana and just allowed the former West Ham man a free shot at goal for the Baggies opener. Looked to shrink in the Everton wall as Pereira's free kick went over his head.



Lucas Digne (LB) - 7/10 - A constant outlet down the Everton left and showed endeavour all afternoon. Looked the Toffees' best avenue of success, apart from...well.

2. Midfielders

Allan (CM) - 8/10 - Won't grab the headlines like his fellow summer arrivals, but was quietly brilliant in the Everton midfield. Broke up incipient attacks and kept the play ticking over seamlessly.



Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - 7/10 - Very good display from the former Watford man, providing the bite and muscle that the Toffees midfield lacked last season.



Andre Gomes (CM) - 5/10 - Looked a little lost alongside two solid performers. Neat and tidy enough but doesn't look the same player who arrived at Goodison Park two years ago.

3. Forwards

James Rodriguez (RW) - 9/10 - An absolute masterclass. Was shackled early on by West Brom but was too good to be held down all afternoon, and eventually started pulling the strings.



Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST) - 7/10 - His all-round game was solid and he constantly found himself in the right place at the right time. Probably the simplest hat-trick he'll ever score.



Richarlison (LW) - 7/10 - May be overshadowed by James' performance, but was a willing runner all afternoon and provided a quality assist for Calvert-Lewin's second of the afternoon.

4. Substitutes

Gylfi Sigurdsson (CAM) - 6/10



Alex Iwobi (RW) - 5/10



Moise Kean (ST) - 5/10

WEST BROM

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Sam Johnstone (GK) - 5/10 - Conceded five despite doing very little wrong. Command of the area perhaps looked a little suspect though, and he will need to marshal his defence better on the basis of their opening two league games.



Kyle Bartley (CB) - 6/10 - Looked solid early on but struggled to contain Calvert-Lewin as soon as his side were reduced to ten men.



Semi Ajayi (CB) - 5/10 - Looked out of his depth. Sprayed a few long balls out of play and his positional sense on the whole was poor.



Dara O'Shea (CB) - 5/10 - Not a great afternoon, but better defenders than him will struggle to contain Everton's front three when they're on form.

6. Midfielders & Wing-Backs

Darnell Furlong (RWB) - 5/10 - Struggled to contain Lucas Digne and was evidently caught in two minds on whether to plough forward or track the Frenchman's runs.



Jake Livermore (CM) - 8/10 - Easily West Brom's best player. Showed a great range of passing and wasn't afraid to stick his boot in.



Romaine Sawyers (CM) - 7/10 - A display full of energy. Perhaps a little more quality needed on the ball if he's to cut the mustard at this level but the early signs look promising.



Kieran Gibbs (LWB) - 4/10 - Solid enough first half but a moment of madness before half time saw him lash out at James and leave his side with a mountain to climb.

7. Forwards

Matheus Pereira (RW) - 6/10 - An unbelievable free kick will remind Baggies fans of just what he can do, but on the whole didn't impose himself on the game as he would have liked.



Callum Robinson (ST) - 5/10 - Was smothered by the two Everton centre-backs and didn't really keep hold of the ball like Bilic will need when they're on their travels this season.



Grady Diangana (LW) - 6/10 - Superb strike early on but didn't really produce a performance to match. Looked threatening on the ball but was always going to find life difficult down to ten men away from home.

8. Substitutes



Matt Phillips (RW) - 5/10



Kyle Edwards (ST) - 5/10



Sam Field (CM) - 6/10