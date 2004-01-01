Everton agree £15m fee with Man Utd for James Garner

Everton have agreed a £15m fee with Manchester United for highly-rated midfielder James Garner, 90min understands.

The 21-year-old has spent much of the last two seasons out on loan in the Championship, helping Watford and Nottingham Forest win promotion to the Premier League.

After an impressive 2021/22 campaign at Forest, it looked as if Garner would be given a chance to prove himself at United, but 90min understands he is closing in on a move to Everton instead.

The Toffees have agreed a £15m fee including add-ons for the England youth international, though personal terms still need to be ironed out. There has been rival interest from Southampton and Leicester City but he is expected to head to Goodison Park.

Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth bring you Talking Transfers, discussing Lucas Paqueta's move to West Ham, Chelsea's plans to sign Anthony Gordon, Wesley Fofana and Arsen Zakharyan and the latest from Old Trafford. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

Garner, who is from Birkenhead on Merseyside, has made just seven senior appearances for United having worked his way through the club's academy.

His pathway to the first team at Old Trafford has been further complicated by the summer signings of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro, while Lisandro Martinez is also capable of playing in midfield.

His route to the starting lineup at Everton will also be tricky, however. Amadou Onana joined from Lille earlier this month, while Idrissa Gueye's return to Goodison Park is set to be confirmed before Thursday's transfer deadline.