Everton Agree €25m Deal to Sign SSC Napoli Star Allan

Everton have agreed a deal to sign Napoli midfielder Allan for a fee of €25m.

The 29-year-old has been a star performer in the heart of the Partenopei midfield for a number of years, but he fell out of favour under new coach Gennaro Gattuso last season, and his time in Italy appears to be over.

The Toffees have been looking to bolster their midfield options this summer, and boss Carlo Ancelotti looks set to raid his former club in search of the right man to guide the Merseysiders to success. Sky Sport Italia reports that the move to sign Allan is 'done', and the Premier League side will pay €25m up front for the Brazilian, with an extra €3m to be paid as bonuses.

The defensive midfielder has excelled in Serie A, with his relentless energy and impressive ball-winning skills proving pivotal to Napoli's success over the years. However, he has fallen down the pecking order of late, having been largely blamed for the players' rebellion against club owner Aurelio De Laurentiis last year.

His popularity continued to slide upon Gattuso's arrival, who ended up dropping the midfielder for his lack of effort in training. Allan did make 25 appearances in Serie A over the course of the 2019/20 campaign, although he did begin many of those games on the bench.

He also scored in his penultimate appearance for Napoli, and played 10 minutes of their Coppa Italia final victory over Juventus. On the international stage, the midfielder has won nine caps with Brazil, and he has attracted the interest of French giants Paris Saint-Germain for some time.

For Everton, Allan signals an excellent piece of business, and the former Udinese man will add some much-needed resilience and tempo to their midfield, as they look to improve on last season's dismal campaign.