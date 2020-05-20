Everton Agree Club-Record Kit Sponsorship Deal With Danish Sportswear Brand Hummel

Some exciting news for Everton supporters.





The Toffees announced on Wednesday afternoon that they have agreed a club-record kit deal with Hummel, with the iconic Danish brand set to manufacture the club's playing, training and travel wear for the next three years.





Everton shirts have been manufactured by Umbro since 2014, but with the club aiming to reach new heights both on and off the field under owner Farhad Moshiri, they have decided to end their six-year affiliation with the English sportswear company.





#EFC ? @hummel1923



We have agreed a Club-record technical partnership with iconic sportswear brand hummel! ? — Everton (@Everton) May 20, 2020

And the Merseyside club announced via Twitter that they will begin a new, exciting adventure with Hummel when their deal with Umbro expires at the end of the 2019/20 campaign. Everton's chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale admitted in a statement they have 'been impressed with Hummel’s originality, commitment to quality and vision to challenge expectations.'





“This announcement marks the start of an exciting new commercial relationship as we welcome Hummel to Everton," explained Barrett-Baxendale.





“It is really important that we drive maximum value from our commercial deals and this is a club-record deal for a technical partnership for Everton.





"It is also important we work with brands that share our ambition and we have all been impressed with Hummel’s originality, commitment to quality and vision to challenge expectations.





"We look forward to working with them to deliver our players and supporters an exciting range of products over the coming years.”





? WE ARE BACK IN PREMIER LEAGUE ?



From next season hummel will have the privilege of dressing @Everton in our famous chevrons. We can’t wait to join this historic club ??



Read more: https://t.co/IVzkNyy7DE#ShareTheGame #hummelsport #Blues #Toffees pic.twitter.com/DxmJUhqE7e — hummel (@hummel1923) May 20, 2020

Hummel are one of the oldest sportswear companies in the world, and they are currently the manufacturers of a number of English sides, including, Middlesbrough, Coventry City and Charlton Athletic.





The Danish company will now be able to show off their exciting kit designs in English football's top flight, and Everton will be sporting their trademark chevron design on their sleeves for the next three seasons.





The collaboration between the pair seems like a match made in heaven, as Hummel claims on its website that 'we also look for the underdogs - those who rarely win, but where the soul, legacy and dreams are sometimes even bigger'.





Together with Hummel, Everton can dream of lifting a trophy for the first time in 25 years and ending their spell in the Premier League's shadows.



